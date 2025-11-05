This star-studded London village is a magnet for Dua Lipa, Harry Styles & more A-listers

There is one specific part of London that has long attracted some of the biggest names in the world of celebrity and showbiz. With its green backdrop, old-style buildings and proximity to central, it's unsurprising why the rich and famous flock there. And while many A-Listers have started donning their tweed flat caps and Hunter wellies in the Cotswolds a la David and Victoria Beckham, Hampstead remains the place to be if you're a British celeb.

The leafy area in North London that attracts A-list celebs

The area of Hampstead, situated in North London in the borough of Camden, is one of London's oldest towns. Its highlights include leafy parks like Hampstead Heath, Georgian town houses that are some of the most beautiful properties in the capital, and a history of notable neighbours from the world of art and literature. It neighbours Chalk Farm, Belsize Park and Highgate, all of which boast equally impressive homes. The house prices themselves are not for the faint-hearted, with the overall average today coming in at a cool £1,449,898, according to Rightmove.

© Getty Images With its green backdrop, old-style buildings and proximity to central,the rich and famous love Hampstead

Why the rich and famous love it

The highlights of Hampstead no doubt make it a desirable place for anyone to live, but why do the wealthy elite love it so much? The answer might lie in history, as it's long been synonymous with the upper echelons of society. Hampstead was considered the place wealthy people went to escape the smog of the city of London, and throughout the 18th century, it was a spa town.

© Shutterstock / William Barton The large properties offer huge amounts of space, land and privacy, as well as the perfect hybrid between modernity and tradition

Although these reasons may not entirely translate in 2025, its village feel, while still remaining so close to the city, gives it huge appeal. Not only that, but the large properties offer huge amounts of space, land and privacy, as well as the perfect hybrid between modernity and tradition.

© Kevin Mazur Harry Styles While the megastar is often travelling about from place to place, the former One Direction frontman has his base in Hampstead. Harry has called the famous neighbourhood his home since 2012, since he's more than familiar with its appeal, no doubt. His first home cost just over £2 million, but he soon moved on to bigger and better. In 2019, he purchased a huge house for £8.8 million, and it became his project. After buying his 2019 home, he bought the adjoining house. Earlier in 2025, it was reported that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer had purchased his fourth house on the street, with the intention of creating one mammoth complex. Nice for some.

© Getty,Instagram Ricky Gervais Writer, actor and comedian Ricky Gervais and his partner Jane Fallon have long been residents of the Hampstead area, but they have also upgraded their digs in the area over the years. The couple, who have been together since the 1980s, originally lived in a home worth just over £10 million, but soon moved down the road to a bigger property worth than £15 million. Ricky previously shared that they moved so that the larger outdoor space could accommodate a tennis court, which he now proudly has in his back garden.



© Getty Images for BFI Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Although not in the heart of Hampstead, former James Bond actor Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz live in a Grade II-listed Victorian property consisting of four storeys in the bordering area of Primrose Hill. According to the Ham&High, the famous couple has even paid for additions to the home, such as extra security and black steel gates to avert wandering eyes.



© Getty Images for Vogue Rita Ora A former resident of West London, Rita Ora packed up her old pad and moved into the trendy area of Hampstead in 2022, along with her film director husband, Taika Waititi. Not much is known about the couple's home, but they recently found themselves in a dispute with their neighbours, as they plan to build a state-of-the-art gym on their land.



© Instagram Dua Lipa Dua Lipa has been a local in Hampstead for years, having been educated in the area as a teen. In 2020, however, she used her hard-earned cash from her lucrative pop career to purchase a house worth more than £6 million. According to reports, in 2024, she even underwent renovations to install an underground swimming pool and cinema room. Bougie.

