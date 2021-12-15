David and Victoria Beckham's giant party feature inside £31m home might surprise you Hands up who wants an invite to the Beckhams' wine and cheese night!

Just when we thought David and Victoria Beckham's London mansion couldn't get any more luxurious, their eldest son Brooklyn reveals another impressive feature that would make for the perfect party evening.

The couple are known to have their own wine cellar which is likely stocked full of delicious white, red and rose bottles, but Brooklyn also recently let it slip that they keep a huge quantity of cheese ready for guests. The confession came as part of his cooking tutorial with Vogue magazine, which saw the model and photographer whip up cheese wheel pasta, broccolini and pecan pie for his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

"My dad in England, he always had them in his wine cellar so I've always been really curious about how to open one," he said during the twelve-minute film, titled 'Cooking with Brooklyn Beckham'.

The 22-year-old struggled for over 30 minutes to open the giant cheese wheel, which usually weighs around 90 pounds, and told the camera: "It's a bit harder than I expected," adding: "I'm properly sweating."

Brooklyn cooked cheese wheel pasta for Nicola

Brooklyn also joked: "It's usually my dad who likes to try all the stuff that I cook. My dad cooks a lot more than my mum... My mum just likes to eat!" So perhaps David is more accustomed to cracking open the cheese and wine at their home in London's exclusive Holland Park!

Thought to be worth an eye-watering £31million, the Beckham family home underwent renovations in 2016 that cost former footballer David and fashion designer Victoria an estimated £8million. It boasts its own gym, separate quarters where Brooklyn used to live and, of course, a wine cellar – although the latter has never been pictured.

He admitted his parents have cheese wheels in their wine cellar

Now, Brooklyn and Nicola live in a new Beverly Hills home that they purchased in June for $10.5 million, complete with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool, a yoga room and a juice bar.

Asked if it had been difficult moving away from his family, Brooklyn told HELLO!: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

