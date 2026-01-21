Leggy Christie Brinkley does DIY in a bikini at Turks & Caicos home

Another day, another bikini for Christie Brinkley who proved she can do just about anything in swimwear.

The life-loving businesswoman and model delighted fans when she shared a sneak peak inside her unbelievable beach home in Turks & Caicos — and made sure to give them something to talk about.

Christie highlighted one of her favorite features in her home once more as she detailed how she was repairing her giant mirror adorned with seashells.

© Instagram Christie is a fan of sharing swimsuit selfies

The 71-year-old posted a series of photos of herself in a pair of colorful shorts and a bikini top.

Her legs looked incredibly long as she climbed the ladder in front of the mirror.

Despite doing DIY, Christie stayed in her swimwear and at one point added a straw hat.

"Mirror mirror on the wall, fix you up if your shells do fall!" she captioned the post. "I’m not complaining because I LOVE a project! Hope everyone finds time to do something you LVE today! #before #after @luckyhouseparrotcay."

She shared before and after photos of her restored mirror and fans rushed to comment.

"Love your taste, you look amazing," one wrote, while another added: "Gorgeous," and her daughter, Sailor, wrote, "Bodyodyodyodyodyyyy," to which Christie responded: "Love you."

Sailor looks just like her mom

The pair have an amazing bond and bear a striking resemblance to one another. Just the day before, Sailor, 27, had posted photos of herself in a series of swimwear and she could have been her mom in a throwback photo.

Christie is also a mom to her other grown children, Alexa and Jack, and she has a fantastic relationship with them too.

© Getty Images Christie with her children

Her eldest, Alexa Ray Joel, was born in 1985 when Christie was married to music legend Billy Joel.

She welcomed her son, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, in 1994 with her then-husband, Richard Taubman, although the pair split shortly after his arrival; Christie's next husband, Peter Cook, later adopted Jack as his own.

Her youngest child, Sailor Brinkley Cook, was born in 1998 during her marriage to Peter.

The proud mom couldn't help but gush about seeing her kids grow up in an interview with Parade in 2018. "You learn so much from each child, just getting an opportunity to see the world through their eyes. I have three real individuals," she shared. "They all find magic in different places, and I feel so fortunate to be able to experience that."

Sailor is a model, Alexa is an accomplished singer, and Jack studied marketing and acting after high school, and launched a Hamptons ride-share app, ROV.