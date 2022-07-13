Christie Brinkley stuns with rare glimpse inside her show-stopping kitchen The supermodel has a show-stopping home in the Hamptons

Christie Brinkley is an undeniable ray of sunshine, and on Wednesday she was positively beaming as she celebrated some amazing news.

The model turned businesswoman informed her fans that her wine brand, Bellissima Prosecco, had been nominated as a Customer Choice Best Stock Up and Save Item. As she shared the amazing news, the star sat inside her idyllic kitchen at her Hamptons home, which would be the perfect place to crack open a bottle of the bubbly, and she had plenty of her brand stacked behind her as she filmed.

The bottles all sat on some blue kitchen cabinets, and they were positioned next to a stunning ornate vase and plenty of flowers, which added a pop of color to the already bright room.

A drinks cupboard was well stocked with other bottles and plenty of knick-knacks hung on the walls around Christie.

She also had a silver stove, and if some prosecco wasn't taking her fancy, with the silver kettle positioned on her stove, she would have plenty of other options.

And the mom-of-three looked as gorgeous as ever for her big news, as she rocked a stylish shoulderless plaid dress that suited her perfectly.

What a gorgeous space!

In her caption, she explained: "We're are so excited at @bellissimaprosecco to be nominated as a Customer Choice Best Stock Up and Save Item THANK YOU THANK YOU!

"Here's how to vote for us to win, I'm going to try to put the link in my link tree and a link in my stories or just go to @qvc Customer Choice Food Awards Poll-Kitchen & Food-QVC."

She added: "Cheers to YOU my friends and Bellissima Lovers for nominating us!!"

Fans were delighted for Christie as they flooded the comments with plenty of clapping and wine bottle emojis.

The model's home is a paradise

But it's not just her house that Christie often stuns her fans with, as her followers were left shocked when she shared a glimpse inside her private jet.

And as she jetted off, she was perfectly dressed for the occasion, sporting a white and blue denim jacket with eagle and mountain motifs, which she of course paired with some chic cowboy boots made out of brown suede.

The model looked happy as ever, smiling ear to ear as she made her way towards the ski town, lifting her leg to show off her cowboy boots as she sat down on one of the back chairs of the private jet.

The snapshot showed off the luxury accommodations of the airplane, including plush leather chairs, wood paneled walls, and a surprisingly large bathroom in the back.

