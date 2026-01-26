10 game systems gamers from the 80s will remember

From the Sega Master System to the ZX Spectrum, these innovative computers and consoles defined a whole generation of gaming

The new CBS Colecovision computer system was launched a press conference at Pier One Tavern today. Racing driver John Smith had the game fitted to his Ralt RT 4 racer.John Smith at the controls. August 30, 1983. (Photo by Alan Gilbert Purcell/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).© Fairfax Media via Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The 80s were an era that brought high-quality gaming out of the arcades and into the home. From crisp colour graphics to joysticks and 3D glasses, companies fought to outdo each other with innovative gaming devices and computers with unbelievable processing speeds – all designed to capture the imagination of the decade’s gamers.

For anyone who grew up during this time, these devices are still unforgettable. Today, we’re taking a look at 10 of the most iconic game systems any gamer from the era will look back on fondly.

A vintage 1970's Atari 2600 video game console photographed on a white background, taken on March 26, 2009. (Photo by Neil Godwin/GamesMaster Magazine via Getty Images)© Future via Getty Images

The Atari 2600 was one of the biggest hits of the decade

Atari 2600

From Pac-Man to Space Invaders, the Atari 2600 completely rewrote the home gaming experience, bringing a slice of the arcade right into your living room. Complete with its very own joystick, it let you play all your favourite hits without leaving the house (though we seriously don’t miss the hand cramps).

Home video games in the 1980s. A home video game console from Intellivison released by Mattel electronics in 1979. Pictured two people playing a boxing game on a television set. (Photo by SjÃ¶berg BildbyrÃ¥/ullstein bild via Getty Images)© ullstein bild via Getty Images

Sports fans adored this impressive gaming system

Intellivision

The Atari’s main rival, this flat disc controller wasn’t just unbelievably modern-looking for the time – it had some of the most impressive graphics of the early 80s. Known for its pioneering sports games, from NFL Football to NHL Hockey, it made you feel like a regular sports pro.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 06: A general view of "Donkey Kong" on a ColecoVision retro video game console during Midwest Gaming Classic at Baird Center on April 06, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)© Getty Images

This device had some of the best graphics of the early 80s

ColecoVision

Marketed as a leading arcade alternative, this popular device might have had a smaller gaming library than its rivals, but its high-quality graphics made it endlessly popular amongst gamers. Though it had a shorter life in the US, we had a few good years playing its impressively faithful version of Donkey Kong.

A Nintendo Entertainment System video game console and controller photographed on a white background, taken on March 26, 2009. (Photo by Neil Godwin/GamesMaster Magazine via Getty Images)© Future via Getty Images

The NES was one of Nintendo's biggest global hits

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

The company’s first globally successful home console, the NES may have endless modern alternatives now, but nothing quite beats those original days playing Super Mario or Zelda. The sleek controller set the course for consoles to come, and sparked an era of fast-paced, button-mashing fun.

A Sega Master System video game console and controller photographed on a white background, taken on March 26, 2009. (Photo by Neil Godwin/GamesMaster Magazine via Getty Images)© Future via Getty Images

The Sega Master System became one of the era's most memorable consoles

Sega Master System

Sega’s challenge to the NES came packed with arcade-quality graphics and extra details gamers couldn’t get enough of. While its legendary titles like Psycho Fox and Alex Kidd in Miracle World were enough to keep us glued to the screen for hours, who can forget those 3D glasses that made you feel unbelievably cool?

A vintage Commodore 64 home computer (R) and Commodore 1541 floppy disk drive accessory, taken on June 19, 2018. (Photo by James Sheppard/Retro Gamer Magazine/Future via Getty Images)© Retro Gamer Magazine/Future via Getty Images

A recreation of the classic Commodore 64 was announced last year

Commodore 64

Still recognised by the Guinness World Records to this day as the best-selling single desktop computer model of all time, the Commodore 64 was legendary for its gaming library – that is, if your dad wasn’t commanding it for work. A re-creation of the classic device was announced last year, so devout fans have a chance to relive the magic.

A vintage 1980s Sinclair ZX Spectrum +3 home computer and floppy disks, taken on October 8, 2018. (Photo by James Sheppard/Retro Gamer Magazine/Future via Getty Images)© Retro Gamer Magazine/Future via Getty Images

The rainbow stripe was a status symbol in itself

ZX Spectrum

A landmark invention in affordable colour computing, this device was an undisputed phenomenon – especially in the UK. From its rubber keyboard to that iconic rainbow stripe, the 8-bit computer treated us to a library of over 10,000 games – complete with a tell-tale screeching sound as you waited for Manic Miner to load.

A vintage 1980's Commodore Amiga 500 home computer, taken on January 22, 2013. (Photo by James Sheppard/Future via Getty Images)© Future via Getty Images

The Amiga 500's processing speed supported quality gaming graphics

Amiga 500

An affordable option to the Amiga 1000, this computer quickly became a hit with gamers thanks to its high processing speed that supported crisp gaming graphics – for the time, anyway. Though it left us in the 90s, many old-school tech fans are calling for its reinvention, hoping to relive the glory days of vivid colour and 4-channel sound.

A vintage 1980's Vectrex video game console and controller photographed on a white background, taken on March 26, 2009. (Photo by Neil Godwin/GamesMaster Magazine via Getty Images)© Future via Getty Images,GamesMaster Magazine via Getty Images

The Vectrex's graphics made it a unique offering

Vectrex

Unlike its competitors, the Vectrex opted for built-in vector graphics, creating glowing, geometric games that were unlike anything else on the market. With its translucent colour overlays to the light pen that allowed you draw on the screen, this retro console felt truly futuristic.

Home video games in the 1980s. A selection of the most popular game entertainment products in front of a television set. Atari, Intellivison, Philips Videopac G7000 and handheld consoles Game & Watch from Nintendo. 1980s. ref BV97-2 (Photo by SjÃ¶berg BildbyrÃ¥/ullstein bild via Getty Images)© ullstein bild via Getty Images

The Atari 800 was both a home computer and a popular gaming system

Atari 800

Though eventually eclipsed by the popularity of the Atari 2600, this device was still a showstopper in its own right. Set up with impressive graphics that brought games like Star Raiders to life, it also doubled as a powerful home computer, entertaining gamers and budding programmers alike.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More