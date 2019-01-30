10 Photos | Homes

Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan shares a peek inside his 2 luxurious homes

He has homes in the city and countryside

...
You're reading

Piers Morgan house london exterior
Photo: © Instagram
Piers Morgan is known as the outspoken and opinionated host of Good Morning Britain, who loves to rile up his co-presenters Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins. And when he's not entertaining viewers on the GMB sofa, he has two beautiful homes to retreat to – a city townhouse in west London and a country retreat in the sleepy East Sussex village of Newick.

The former Britain's Got Talent judge often shares photos of both properties on Instagram, giving a glimpse at family life with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, as well as his three sons Albert, Spencer and Stanley from his previous marriage. He is seen here outside their London residence, a Georgian townhouse with a white frontage and trees outside next to wrought iron gates. Scroll through the gallery to see more…

Piers Morgan London house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
Piers has previously shared a look inside his townhouse, which has a balcony with outdoor seating at the back of one sitting room. The broadcaster has floor-length curtains hanging in front of the doors, and striped upholstered chairs in the room.

Piers Morgan house London wall art
Photo: © Instagram
The Good Morning Britain presenter has adorned one room of his house with a portrait of Fred Astaire, which he found in a flea market.

Piers Morgan London house books
Photo: © Instagram
Piers has cream sofas covered with a purple blanket, and this huge teddy bought for daughter Elise by her big brothers. Shelving lined with books and ornaments stand in the background of this room.

Piers Morgan house Newick outside
Photo: © Instagram
The 53-year-old also owns a property in Newick, East Sussex, which looks stunning with a gravel driveway and white frontage that has ivy climbing up the walls and over the doors.

Piers Morgan house Newick
Photo: © Instagram
Piers has a piece of wall art in his home that reads: "I can only please one person per day… Today's not your day, and tomorrow doesn't look good either." Other items he has on display include family photos and a calendar.

Piers Morgan house Newick living room
Photo: © Instagram
The former newspaper editor gave a look inside his country living room on Instagram, showing his cream sofas, with floral cushions and curtains. Piers has family photos and artwork on display, as well as a decorative lamp on a wooden coffee table.

Piers Morgan house Newick dining room
Photo: © Instagram
The dining room is set up here for a party, with a table in front of the window lined with bottles and decanters of wine, and a tray full of glasses. It overlooks the picturesque gardens, with a sprawling lawn and trees.

Piers Morgan house Newick garden
Photo: © Instagram
Piers once shared a photo of his garden at the Newick home, which has a gravel area with outdoor seating, and a large private lawn.

Piers Morgan house Newick pool
Photo: © Instagram
The country home also appears to have its own swimming pool, complete with an al fresco dining table and seating alongside it.

