﻿
13 Photos | Homes

See where the Hollyoaks cast live away from the village

Get a behind-the-scenes look at their real-life homes

...
See where the Hollyoaks cast live away from the village
You're reading

See where the Hollyoaks cast live away from the village

1/13
Next

Rylan Clark-Neal's new homeware range is ultra-glam – and fits perfectly in his Essex home
Stephanie Davis home
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

Hollyoaks village is not always a happy place to live, with death and heartbreak on an almost daily basis. However, fortunately for the soap's cast, their home lives are much happier away from the village, and the likes of Stephanie Davis and Jennifer Metcalfe often share glimpses into their beautiful properties on social media. Take a look through the gallery to get a behind-the-scenes insight into where your favourite Hollyoaks stars live…

Stephanie Davis and Owen Warner

Stephanie Davis has moved in with her boyfriend and co-star Owen Warner, and recently shared a photo of their new bedroom on Instagram, telling fans she is "absolutely in love" with the décor, which includes a bed from The Luxury Bed Company and opulent chandelier light fitting hanging overhead.

Jennifer Metcalfe garden
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

Jennifer Metcalfe

Jennifer, best known for her role as Mercedes McQueen, lives with Greg Lake and their son Daye. The actress shared a look at their garden in an Instagram post in October, showing how they had put down astro turf and placed an array of plant pots around, with two black sun loungers on the grass.

MORE: See your favourite Hollyoaks stars' weddings and engagement photos

Nadine Mulkerrin house living room
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed

Hollyoaks co-stars and recently-engaged couple Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed live together in Cheshire. The actress shared a look inside their cosy living room at New Year, showing their huge grey corner sofa, stylish nesting coffee tables, and accessories including huge candles and lanterns, and a mustard and grey cushions.

Nadine Mulkerrin house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

How gorgeous is the couple's bathroom? With a free-standing white bathtub and walk-in shower cubicle with green tiles, it's a stylish and luxurious space.

GALLERY: See the Coronation Street stars' homes away from the cobbles

Jessica Fox hollyoaks kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

Jessica Fox

Jessica has recently completed a retro-style renovation of her kitchen, complete with teal fitted cabinets, a bold blue fridge, and patterned flooring. Open shelving displays her kitchenware, while she has appliances including a cream stand mixer and kettle.

6-Jessica-Fox-hollyoaks-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

We love Jessica's colourful living room, which has a vibrant yellow patterned rug, and mustard cushions and throws. An old trunk acts as a coffee table, while lights were strung across the ceilings especially for Christmas.

Stephanie Waring hollyoaks bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

Stephanie Waring

Stephanie previously shared a look inside her bathroom after it had been renovated in 2018. The suit has marble-effect flooring and wall-tiling, with a unique white vanity unit and spotlights in the ceiling.

 

Carley Stenson Danny Mac bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac

Another pair of Hollyoaks co-stars to live together is Carley Stenson and Danny Mac, who tied the knot in 2017. The couple have previously shared a look inside their bedroom, which has white striped bedding and lots of framed photos scattered around, and appeared to have been commandeered by their pet dogs.

STORY: Inside Carley Stenson and Danny Mac's honeymoon

Carley Stenson Danny Mac living room
Photo: © Instagram
9/13

The living room has a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring and cream walls, but they have added personal touches with London-themed wall art, a record player and wooden media unit.

Adam Rickitt house living room
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

Adam Rickitt

Hollyoaks star Adam Rickitt lives with his wife Katy - who you may recognise from Good Morning Britain - and often shares glimpses inside their home on Instagram. Their living room has grey walls and a brown leather chesterfield sofa, with Union Jack print cushions and white shutter blinds at the windows.

Adam Rickitt living room
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

The couple appear to love Union Jack décor, and even have a cabinet emblazoned with the motif in their home. Two matching black and copper lamps sit on top, while framed black-and-white photos hang overhead.

Kieron Richardson home
Photo: © Instagram
12/13

Kieron Richardson

Kieron Richardson and his husband went all out to decorate their home for Christmas, with a pretty pink and silver themed Christmas tree and garlands over the doors in their living room, which matched their pink sofa to perfection.

Kieron Richardson house
Photo: © Instagram
13/13

In 2018 Kieron revealed he was working on babyproofing their home, including covering their integrated fireplace, which has a TV mounted on the wall above it.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...