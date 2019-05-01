﻿
5 Photos | Homes

Inside Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick's home with Kate Brooks

The couple share photos of their home on social media

Inside Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick's home with Kate Brooks
Inside Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick's home with Kate Brooks

Michelle-Hardwick-living-room-view
Photo: © Instagram
What a year it's been for Michelle Hardwick. Not only did the Emmerdale star get engaged to her partner – the show's producer Kate Brooks – but they also moved into their very own home together. The couple moved into their new house in July 2018 and wasted no time in putting their own stamp on the property, with stylish furnishings and decorative touches that they often showcase on social media.

Although we haven't seen much of their home, Michelle often posts photos from their two living rooms, each of which have their own decorative theme and television, ideal for catching up on the latest Emmerdale episodes!

One of the sitting rooms has a neutral colour scheme, with a deep burgundy hue painted close to the ceilings providing an accent to the muted cream tones. The lounge has a bay window with a brown ottoman in front of it, while a striped rug sits at the centre of the carpet. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their home…

Michelle-Hardwick-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Michelle gave a better glimpse inside the living room when she celebrated her birthday, and was treated to colourful balloons and a cardboard cut out of Michelle Pfeiffer. It showed how the couple have their television sat on a wooden media unit in the corner of the room, close to the window.

Michelle-Hardwick-lounge-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
Kate and Michelle have their television on a grey wooden media unit in the corner of their room, which has also been decorated with framed photos of the couple together. For Christmas, the Emmerdale star hung stockings over the fireplace, and also had wooden reindeer statues on the floor.

Michelle-Hardwick-lounge-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
Michelle shared a close up of her cosy fireplace on Instagram, showing they have added decorative touches around the log burner, including a candle and framed quote that says "We're most definitely pretending to be adults right now."

Michelle-Hardwick-lounge-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
The couple's other living room also has a natural colour scheme, but a taupe baroque patterned wallpaper and wooden panelling on the walls give it a completely different aesthetic. This room has a traditional log burning fire and wooden floor, and a brown leather sofa topped with checked cushions.

