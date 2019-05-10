﻿
7 home influencers you NEED to follow on Instagram – and their top interiors tips

Instagram has become an amazing resource for interior design inspiration, with even many of our favourite celebrities unable to resist sharing photos of their amazing properties and latest homeware buys on the platform. But standing out amongst the celebs and interiors labels is the growing number of home influencers who showcase their styling prowess and impressive abilities to use high street buys to create gorgeous rooms worthy of a magazine spread.

They’re the women who juggle busy careers and family lives with daring renovations and decorating projects, inviting us into their homes and giving us a whole load of interiors inspo in the process. HELLO! caught up with the women behind some of the UK’s most popular and inspiring homes Instagram accounts to discover some of their top styling secrets, and their tips for anyone else wanting to make changes in their own house…

Lydia Millen Home

Instagram: @lydiamillenhome

Followers: 111,000

What you need to know: Blogger and YouTube star Lydia Millen set up her own Instagram account dedicated to the beautiful home she shares with husband Ali Gordon in November 2018, and amassed over 110,000 followers in just six months as she shares the progress on transforming each corner of their property. Her luxurious interiors have become the envy of fans, with each and every room styled to perfection, but even Lydia admits to making some design mistakes when she first moved in.

"I would say my home takes the lead when it comes to inspiration because it’s such a special and unusual place. I fought against it to begin with trying to make styles and tones fit that simply didn’t, but now I’m focused on making it the house it’s supposed to be and it’s really coming together," Lydia told HELLO!, revealing the inspiration for her décor.

Lydia’s favourite homeware shops: "I love anywhere that inspires me when I walk through the door! My favourites for inspiration have to be Oka for the perfect blend of modern classic style, Neptune for a real simplistic country feel, and Arighi Bianci for absolutely everything else!"

Photo: © Instagram
Chloe Lloyd Home

Instagram: @chloelloydhome

Followers: 7,730

What you need to know: Chances are, you’ll recognise Chloe as a young British model and wife to former Union J singer Josh Cuthbert. Now, the 26-year-old is documenting her progress as she decorates the couple’s first home, with the quirky patterns and luxurious textures she has incorporated into their décor scoring high with us.

"I have a lot of vintage glamour vibes in my home. I love the Hollywood era & mixing that style with modern quirky pieces," Chloe told HELLO! "I usually fall in love with one piece whether it be furniture or a picture and let that inspire the rest of the room. I love using mood board apps so I can piece it together and see what my ideas will look like."

Chloe’s favourite homeware shops: "I love buying things from all over but probably Jonathan Adler. It’s quite pricey but my favourite items in my home are probably from there. Less pricey wise I’m currently loving Swoon Furniture, I love their collection of stand-out pieces."

Photo: © Instagram
Hill House Vintage

Instagram: @hillhousevintage

Followers: 73,100

What you need to know: If you’ve always dreamed of an English country home, look no further than Hill House Vintage, the account of former Elite Premier Model agency Head of Press Paula, who now shares her passion for interior design on her own blog and social media channels. Expect beautiful vintage finds, colourful blooms in every room, and a cosy aesthetic that will make you want to pack your bags and escape to the country.

"I want my home to have the feel of a traditional but warm and cosy country house. Classic button back chesterfield sofas, a multitude of cushions, lots of floral and warm pinks. Scrubbed original pine, ticking stripes and checks," Paula told HELLO! "I am influenced by the old guard such as Nancy Lancaster and the more modern less 'precious' interpretations of Ben Pentreath and Rita Konig. Above all, I love interior design that combine colour with classicism."

Paula’s favourite homeware shop: OKA.

Photo: © Instagram
Mad About The House

Instagram: @mad_about_the_house

Followers: 181,000

What you need to know: Set up by author and journalist Kate Watson-Smyth, Mad About the House has previously been named the number one UK interiors blog by Vuelio and features endless inspiration for anyone looking to overhaul their home.

"I like my home to be full of character and warm colours. I'm not a minimalist and I like rooms to tell stories. Every room in my house has books in and objects to look at. I'm not sure there was a definite inspiration so much as a growing collection over a number of years," Kate tells HELLO!

Kate’s favourite homeware shops: "I always pop into Arket when I'm passing as their kitchenware is gorgeous."

Photo: © Instagram
At Lucy’s House

Instagram: @at_lucys_house

Followers: 98,400

What you need to know: Lucy Whitehouse charts her progress in creating a "stylish and modern family home" on Instagram, and we love her Scandi-inspired aesthetic. Fluffy throws, eye-catching wall art and textured rugs can be seen throughout Lucy’s property, and fans are obsessed with her recent bathroom renovation, which is unrecognisable from the way it used to look.

"I have always loved bright and light interiors and so have always been drawn to the 'Scandi' aesthetic, I love how you can incorporate mismatched furniture and lots of striking artwork to create a really personalised room. I'm definitely a minimalist at heart and hate clutter, I love clean lines and classic design," Lucy says.

Lucy’s favourite homeware shops: "My favourite shop for homewares is most definitely H&M home - it’s so reasonably priced and makes the current interior trends so accessible. Their children's interiors are amazing too. I'm desperate to get to their new London concept store but I fear for my wallet."

Photo: © Instagram
The House That Jen Built

Instagram: @the_house_that_jen_built

Followers: 76,400

What you need to know: Liverpool-based mum-of-two Jennifer set up her Instagram to showcase her work renovating her Victorian terrace. The blogger shows how to combine period features with modern décor to stunning effect, something she says was the inspiration behind her design. "I wanted to pay homage to the age of the house making the most of its original features whilst giving it a modern twist - modern vintage I call it!" Jennifer told HELLO!

Jennifer’s favourite homeware shops: "H&M home. I used to spend hours on their website but now they’re opened a store here in Liverpool I spend hours in there instead!"

Photo: © Instagram
Come Down to the Woods

Instagram: @comedowntothewoods

Followers: 142,000

What you need to know: Katie Woods is the dentist and blogger behind Come Down to the Woods, an award-winning blog that counts Amanda Holden and Helen Skelton among its Instagram followers. And with the bold colours, quirky prints and unexpected styling throughout Katie’s home it’s easy to see why her account is so popular.

So what is the inspiration behind her home? "The wardrobe that I wish I had the guts to wear," Katie says. "It's true that we often dress to match our homes and vice versa but I find it far easier to be bold in my home than I do in my personal style."

Katie’s favourite homeware shops: "I will always find what I'm looking for at Rockett St George. Packed full of eclectic pieces, it's my go to homeware brand."

