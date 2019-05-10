7 home influencers you NEED to follow on Instagram – and their top interiors tips

Lydia Millen Home
Instagram: @lydiamillenhome
Followers: 111,000
What you need to know: Blogger and YouTube star Lydia Millen set up her own Instagram account dedicated to the beautiful home she shares with husband Ali Gordon in November 2018, and amassed over 110,000 followers in just six months as she shares the progress on transforming each corner of their property. Her luxurious interiors have become the envy of fans, with each and every room styled to perfection, but even Lydia admits to making some design mistakes when she first moved in.
"I would say my home takes the lead when it comes to inspiration because it’s such a special and unusual place. I fought against it to begin with trying to make styles and tones fit that simply didn’t, but now I’m focused on making it the house it’s supposed to be and it’s really coming together," Lydia told HELLO!, revealing the inspiration for her décor.
Lydia’s favourite homeware shops: "I love anywhere that inspires me when I walk through the door! My favourites for inspiration have to be Oka for the perfect blend of modern classic style, Neptune for a real simplistic country feel, and Arighi Bianci for absolutely everything else!"