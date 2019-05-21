10 Chelsea Flower Show designs to give you major gardening inspiration

RHS Chelsea Flower Show has returned for 2019 with an array of beautiful gardens – including one created by the Duchess of Cambridge in a bid to inspire youngsters to enjoy the great outdoors. While we may not have the skills or means to recreate the colourful and creative gardens, we can at least take inspiration from the designs on show. Take a look through the gallery for ideas…
RHS Back to Nature garden
Created by the Duchess of Cambridge in collaboration with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davis and Adam White, the RHS Back to Nature garden provides endless fun for children and adults alike. Even if you can't recreate every element from the garden, hanging a swing from a tree and incorporating interactive activities into your outdoor space can make a big difference.