The best places to eat at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 Arrive hungry

If you're planning a day out at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, you're probably planning on dropping by the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning new garden, seeing some of the amazing floral installations and having a mooch around the gardening stalls but what about sampling some of the cuisine on offer. If you're looking to book a restaurant in advance or just wanting to know what eateries are on offer for breakfast, lunch and dinner - wonder no more, here's what you can expect…

Jardin Blanc with Raymond Blanc

Nestled in the gardens, on of the year's most exciting venues is Jardin Blanc with Raymond Blanc. The menu is completely devised by the Michelin chef and there's a roster of cocktails and entertainment too. You can have breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner here and all dining experiences come with free entry to the show.

MORE: Kate Middleton and other royals visit Chelsea Flower Show - the best photos from day one

The Rock Bank Restaurant

If you're into farm to table dining, The Rock Bank Restaurant offers a British menu made up of seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. It's a full-waiter affair so be prepared for white tablecloth dining but if you're in for a treat or special occasion, you can't go wrong.

Champagne & Seafood Restaurant

Located to the north of Ranelagh Gardens with stunning views over the area, pitch up, order some fresh-out-the-ocean oysters (or caviar if you're feeling really flush) and ice-cold bubbles for the perfect summer luncheon.

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis captured on hidden cameras at Chelsea

The Drawing Room

With an afternoon tea menu devised by Claire Clark MBE, who has worked at the likes of The Ritz and Claridge's, you wouldn't be wrong to have high hopes for this. Expect beautifully crafted macaroons, cucumber sandwiches and cakes that take inspiration from the floral surroundings.

Chelsea Brunch

For the early birds, Chelsea Brunch is serving brekkie from 9.15am to 11am. Expect all the classics - eggs Benedict, avocado on toast and Bloody Mary's. The bonus is every diner gets a complimentary glass of champagne.

READ: Kate's gardening team reveal she couldn't keep away from Chelsea Flower Show project

Wedgwood's Tea Conservatory

No need to book! This Tea Conservatory is complementary to all. Stop by to sample the Wonderlust Collection and Limited Edition Strawberry and Cucumber tea.

The Wonderlust Collection is inspired by tropical plants and exotic influences from around the world, while the Strawberry and Cucumber tea honours Wedgwood’s 260th anniversary collection Wild Strawberry Gold.

MORE: Kate adds finishing touches to garden ahead of Chelsea Flower Show

The Foodcourt

If you don't want the full fancy works, pop by the food court. There you'll find various cafes and eateries offering more simple foods like sandwiches and salads. They'll be vegetarian and gluten-free options too.