Take a peek inside Fearne Cotton’s cool and colourful house

Fearne Cotton has previously described her home life as "chaotic" but that doesn’t show in the Instagram posts she often shares of her dreamy interiors. The Happy Place founder has created a home that is full of character and personality, with bold colours, striking wall art and metallic accents throughout.

The mum-of-two previously told House Beautiful that she had opted for “calm, light decoration” when decorating the house, but she had fun adding some more colourful touches in the kitchen. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said. Click through the gallery to see more of Fearne's home - and prepare to get a little home envy...

The mum-of-two has a covetable hanging egg chair positioned in the corner of one room, topped with a fluffy throw and floral print cushions. Next to it was a stack of three storage trunks in complementing shades of grey, which are from Amanda's Bundleberry line from QVC.

We love Fearne’s living room, which has cream walls offset with a green velvet sofa and gold coffee table, topped with a complementing photo frame and lamp.

The radio presenter revealed she had painted her home office in a bright shade of millennial pink, adding kitsch touches including a flamingo ornament, along with a framed photo from when she met the Queen.

Fearne’s lucky children have an amazing playhouse in their garden, that has been painted blue and has wooden shutters at the windows, bird boxes at the front, and a window box filled with plants.

The period details are evident in Fearne's sitting room, with ornate woodwork and original stripped floorboards. Fearne and Jesse have added pops of colour to the room with the furniture, including a luxurious blue velvet sofa and armchair.

While Fearne took this photo to show off her outfit, we were more distracted by her bedroom, which has an incredible ornate mirror with silver frame. The bedroom has a light colour scheme, with cream curtains, a double bed and a number of frames hanging overhead.

This selfie offers a better glimpse inside Fearne's bedroom, with family photos hanging on the walls, along with some artwork mounted over the bed. The room has a traditional fireplace, with original details that add plenty of character.

Fearne's house has a spacious kitchen and dining area, which they created by knocking through three small rooms when they moved in. The open plan social space is a good spot for the TV presenter's children to play - either at the dining table, or in this case, on the floor!

Fearne also uses the kitchen as a spot to practice yoga. This snap gives us a proper glimpse at her stylish kitchen, which has cream and white units with wooden worktops. She has added pops of colour by painting one cabinet pastel pink and adding turquoise dining chairs.

Fearne has a pastel-coloured Smeg blender in her kitchen, along with appliances from her own Swan kitchen range. At the heart of the room is a large Rangemaster oven, which she says produces "the most perfect Christmas dinner!"

There is plenty of space for Fearne to prepare food, cook and socialise with her family - and play with them on the original hard wood floors. Judging by Fearne's Instagram posts, this is where the family spends much of their time.

This photo from Fearne's "cosy spot" shows that she has added personal touches to her home with cushions embroidered with her and Jesse's initials, while a heart-shaped wooden sign hangs on the window frame. Outside in the garden she has a dining table for al fresco meals in the summer, along with a wicker chair.

The home's original design details can also be seen in the bathroom, which has a traditional high level toilet and wooden panelling around the walls. Fearne has added an intricate wall-mounted mirror, and kept the room in a soft cream colour scheme.

