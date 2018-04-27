Take a peek inside Fearne Cotton’s cool and colourful house

Fearne Cotton has previously described her home life as "chaotic" but that doesn’t show in the Instagram posts she often shares of her dreamy interiors. The Happy Place founder has created a home that is full of character and personality, with bold colours, striking wall art and metallic accents throughout.
The mum-of-two previously told House Beautiful that she had opted for “calm, light decoration” when decorating the house, but she had fun adding some more colourful touches in the kitchen. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said. Click through the gallery to see more of Fearne's home - and prepare to get a little home envy...