Inside EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace's quirky home

Stacey Solomon travels 45 miles to lavender field to help ease stress
She’s best known and loved as EastEnders’ Kat Slater, with a penchant for leopard print and an on/off love affair with Alfie Moon. But Jessie Wallace’s life away from Albert Square is a whole lot different, judging by the personal photos she shares with her fans on social media. The 47-year-old regularly posts photos from her house on Instagram, showing her love of art, quirky neon signs and colourful décor. It’s full of character! Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Jessie lives…

"Love my Ziggy neon," Jessie captioned this photo, which showed a bespoke neon sign she has on display featuring David Bowie with one of his famous lyrics from Ziggy Stardust.

The soap actress has another similar music-inspired neon light in her home, this time dedicated to T-Rex, with the lyrics "I danced myself right out the womb" in blue lights.

Jessie has added more colour to her home with this Matthew Williamson wallpaper, which features a vibrant leaf and tropical bird print.

The living room has a cosy atmosphere thanks to fairy lights and candles placed across a dresser. A silver framed mirror hanging on the wall also shows a glimpse at more artwork, including an Elvis Presley and Wizard of Oz print.

At Christmas, Jessie trimmed her tree with an assortment of glittering baubles and decorations, and positioned it next to the window, where there is a framed print of comedian Stan Laurel.

Further quirky touches in the kitchen include a copper pineapple shaped cup, which Jessie has used as a plant pot on her wooden worktops.

Behind the stove there are blue floral patterned ceramic tiles that perfectly complement her blue Le Creuset cookware.

Jessie shared a peek into her garden with this autumnal photo, showing the climbing plants hanging down, and a window seat lined with jacquard cushions.

