Inside Wimbledon star Serena Williams' £5.1m Beverly Hills home

The tennis pro bought the property in 2017

...
1/10

When she's not travelling around the world competing in tennis tournaments like Wimbledon, Serena Williams spends her time at home in Beverly Hills with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. The couple bought a lavish £5.1million mansion in the star-studded neighbourhood in October 2017, relocating from her home in nearby Bel-Air.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is located in one of Beverly Hills' most popular neighbourhoods, the gated Summit Estates. The three-storey home was built in 2017 and offers beautiful views across Los Angeles and the Valley, making it the ideal place for Serena to spend time with her family in complete peace and privacy.

There are several impressive amenities that will no doubt have attracted Serena to the property; as well as having a spacious garden with swimming pool, the 6,000 square foot house comes complete with a yoga and massage room, wine cellar and games room, along with a spacious chef's kitchen. Click through the gallery to take a look at Serena's new home...

Photo: Trulia

Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Serena shared a peek inside her living room in a recent Instagram post, admitting it had started to resemble a playroom after being taken over by Olympia's toys. The space is decorated in muted grey and neutral tones, with a blue patterned rug adding a splash of colour.

3/10

The entrance to Serena's contemporary Spanish-style home leads into a living area furnished with armchairs, a coffee table and log burning fire. The ground floor has an open floor plan with brushed oak flooring and white walls throughout, leading through to the chef's kitchen, a dining room and living room.

Photo: Trulia

4/10

The spacious kitchen features custom cabinetry and a Bianco Bella polished marble island at the centre. The perfect place for Serena to cook up a healthy post-workout meal, the kitchen is fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and has masses of storage space, along with room for four to dine at the marble island.

Photo: Trulia

5/10

Next to the kitchen there is a dining room area with seating for up to eight people along a long wooden table. The room is decorated in the same bright white colour scheme, with pieces of artwork, plants and a statement light fitting to add a touch of personality.

Photo: Trulia

6/10

The living room enjoys plenty of natural sunlight thanks to the floor to ceiling windows that run along one of the walls. Serena and Alexis will be able to relax on the grey corner sofa which is adorned with lots of cushions and throws, with a wall-mounted television and traditional fireplace adding the finishing touches.

Photo: Trulia

7/10

There are five bedrooms in Serena's new home, including a master suite which overlooks the spacious garden and beyond, over the star-studded neighbourhood of Beverly Hills. Much like the rest of the house, the bedrooms are currently decorated in white with wooden flooring, with artwork and accessories to add a pop of colour.

Photo: Trulia

8/10

Serena's house has seven bathrooms, including this huge suite, which is decorated in a modern monochrome colour scheme, with a black wooden vanity featuring white marble worktops. The highlights include the huge walk-in shower and wet room, along with a free-standing bathtub next to the windows.

Photo: Trulia

9/10

When Serena makes her return to training she'll no doubt get plenty of use out of this yoga and massage room! Set up with a sofa and professional massage bed, it is an essential in the athlete's home.

Photo: Trulia

10/10

Serena's new house has a spacious private garden complete with a rolling grassy area, swimming pool and built-in barbecue, along with a veranda and several outdoor seating areas. A great spot for entertaining friends and family or simply playing outdoors with baby Alexis.

Photo: Trulia

