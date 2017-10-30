Inside Wimbledon star Serena Williams' £5.1m Beverly Hills home

When she's not travelling around the world competing in tennis tournaments like Wimbledon, Serena Williams spends her time at home in Beverly Hills with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. The couple bought a lavish £5.1million mansion in the star-studded neighbourhood in October 2017, relocating from her home in nearby Bel-Air.
The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is located in one of Beverly Hills' most popular neighbourhoods, the gated Summit Estates. The three-storey home was built in 2017 and offers beautiful views across Los Angeles and the Valley, making it the ideal place for Serena to spend time with her family in complete peace and privacy.
There are several impressive amenities that will no doubt have attracted Serena to the property; as well as having a spacious garden with swimming pool, the 6,000 square foot house comes complete with a yoga and massage room, wine cellar and games room, along with a spacious chef's kitchen. Click through the gallery to take a look at Serena's new home...
Photo: Trulia