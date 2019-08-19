Inside MTV Cribs UK star Joey Essex's bachelor pad

MTV Cribs is returning to screens after almost a decade break, with Joey Essex opening the doors to his home in the first episode. The former TOWIE star has shared a tour of his modern home, which has a huge master bedroom, and not one – but three – rooms dedicated to storing his impressive clothing collection. In honour of Joey’s appearance on the MTV show, let’s take a look around his house…
Joey shared a peek inside his kitchen earlier in the year, showing the sleek white cupboards with grey worktops, American-style fridge-freezer and breakfast bar lined with red stools.