Inside MTV Cribs UK star Joey Essex's bachelor pad

1-Joey-Essex-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

MTV Cribs is returning to screens after almost a decade break, with Joey Essex opening the doors to his home in the first episode. The former TOWIE star has shared a tour of his modern home, which has a huge master bedroom, and not one – but three – rooms dedicated to storing his impressive clothing collection. In honour of Joey’s appearance on the MTV show, let’s take a look around his house…

Joey shared a peek inside his kitchen earlier in the year, showing the sleek white cupboards with grey worktops, American-style fridge-freezer and breakfast bar lined with red stools.

2-Joey-Essex-house-hallway
2/8

The hallway has a neutral décor with plush cream carpets, and a decorative mirrored console table topped with a lamp, framed photos and a mirror.

Photo: MTV YouTube

 

3-Joey-Essex-house-dressing-room
3/8

Joey has devoted an entire room of his house to his clothing and accessories, with floor-to-ceiling shelving and rails where his clothes have been colour co-ordinated and trainers are neatly lined up next to each other.

Photo: MTV YouTube

4-Joey-Essex-house-spare-bedroom
4/8

The spare room features a statement bed featuring a crown-shaped headboard with Joey’s initials J.E. on the top. A television is mounted on one wall to the side, while even more of the reality TV stars clothes hang on shelving around another side.

Photo: MTV YouTube

5-Joey-Essex-house-master-bedroom
5/8

Joey’s master bedroom is painted in an on-trend midnight blue shade, with a king-size bed featuring a complementing button-back headboard. As well as having its own en-suite bathroom, there is also a dressing room, filled with yet more of Joey’s clothes!

Photo: MTV YouTube

6-Joey-Essex-house-bedroom
6/8

The bed is the main focal point of Joey’s bedroom, with a huge headboard that almost reaches the ceiling. Mirrored bedside tables sit on either side, topped with co-ordinating lamps.

Photo: MTV YouTube

7-Joey-Essex-house-bathroom
7/8

Joey’s en-suite bathroom is completely covered with charcoal tiles on the walls and the floor, with a grey sink unit and walk-in shower unit with a glass screen.

Photo: MTV YouTube

8-Joey-Essex-walk-in-wardrobe
8/8

Another room has been dedicated to Joey’s clothes and accessories, with an entire rail completely filled with only white T-shirts!

Photo: MTV YouTube

