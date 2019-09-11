Take a look inside The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers' Hertfordshire home

Sam Faiers documents her busy life as a working mum in her popular ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, alongside her sister Billie Faiers, giving an access all areas look inside her house in the process. The 28-year-old and her boyfriend Paul Knightley live in a £2.9million Hertfordshire mansion with their two children, Paul and Rosie, and often shares glimpses inside her beautiful family home on Instagram.
As well as having impressive bedrooms and a playroom for her children, the house boasts a sprawling garden and its own Orangery, which Sam said was "always a dream" of hers to have in her home. Take a look through the gallery to see more…