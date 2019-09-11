﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Take a look inside The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers' Hertfordshire home

The former TOWIE star lives with Paul Knightley and their two children

1-Sam-Faiers-Paul-Knightley-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Sam Faiers documents her busy life as a working mum in her popular ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, alongside her sister Billie Faiers, giving an access all areas look inside her house in the process. The 28-year-old and her boyfriend Paul Knightley live in a £2.9million Hertfordshire mansion with their two children, Paul and Rosie, and often shares glimpses inside her beautiful family home on Instagram.

As well as having impressive bedrooms and a playroom for her children, the house boasts a sprawling garden and its own Orangery, which Sam said was "always a dream" of hers to have in her home. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

2-Sam-Faiers-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Sam's living room often serves as a spot for her outfit posts, and has a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring and huge white corner sofa. The property has period features including a traditional fireplace, and Sam has displayed framed family photos above the mantelpiece.

3-Sam-Faiers-living-room-christmas
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

The former TOWIE star pulled out all the stops when decorating her home for Christmas, hanging a huge red and gold garland over the fireplace and standing a life size nutcracker model in the corner.

4-Sam-Faiers-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Sam's kitchen features traditional white wooden cabinets with black worktops, with a huge island unit where she can cook family meals.

5-Sam-Faiers-kids-sleepover
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

For Sam's niece Nelly's birthday, she hosted a Greatest Showman-themed sleepover, where she filled the space with mini striped tents, colourful balloons and individual tray tables.

6-Sam-Faiers-childrens-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Paul and Rosie have an amazing playroom that is filled with toys and games, including a playhouse and miniature wooden kitchen.

7-Sam-Faiers-Paul-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Sam created a jungle-inspired bedroom for her son Paul, complete with an amazing bed that has its own slide and separate reading area. With animal print wallpaper and a tiger table, it's a fun room for the toddler.

8-Sam-Faiers-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Meanwhile, Sam and Paul's bedroom is much more pared back, with plain walls and a white duvet cover. Patterned chest of drawers on either side of the bed add a splash of colour.

9-Sam-Faiers-garden-patio
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

The garden of Sam's home features a huge terrace that has a BBQ and outdoor dining table, as well as a pair of matching rattan sun loungers.

10-Sam-Faiers-garden-play-area
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

The Mummy Diaries star has bought an amazing play house for her children, which spans two floors and has its own deck, as well as their own miniature sun loungers and picnic bench. Lucky Paul and Rosie!

