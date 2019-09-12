﻿
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley list their home on Airbnb – take a look inside

Guests can stay at the England player's home during the Rugby World Cup

James-Haskell-house
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley are listing their home on Airbnb during the Rugby World Cup, giving sports fans the opportunity to watch the games from the comfort of the England player’s sofa. The couple’s Northamptonshire house is available for a two-night stay for two guests, at £200 per night, offering fans a unique stay and a look at James’ collection of priceless rugby memorabilia.

Speaking about the one-off opportunity, James said: “I am so thrilled to be offering a unique opportunity to fans in the UK who can’t make it all the way to Japan for the rugby. It has always been really important to Chloe and I that our house is a space that enables us to relax and spend quality time together, in between our busy lifestyles - we hope that guests will love it just as much as we do!" Take a look through the gallery to see more of their house…

Photo: Airbnb

James-Haskell-house-hallway
2/8

The entrance to the couple’s house is light and spacious, with a neutral colour scheme, wooden flooring and furnishings. James has requested guests keep the house tidy as one of the rules of the listing, as well as no pets, no smoking, no parties, and no tackling inside.

Photo: Airbnb

James-Haskell-house-living-room
3/8

The living room has two large comfy sofas and a big screen TV where guests can sit and watch the matches, and a cosy log burning fire. Chloe and James have kept a muted colour palette throughout, with soft cream walls and carpets.

Photo: Airbnb

James-Haskell-house-kitchen
4/8

The huge kitchen is kitted out with modern amenities, and white cabinets with glossy black worktops. An island unit sits at the centre of the space, while appliances including a professional coffee machine sits on the work surface.

Photo: Airbnb

James-Haskell-house-conservatory
5/8

The house also has a conservatory with a six-seat dining table overlooking the garden, and another television should their guests wish to watch the matches elsewhere.

Photo: Airbnb

James-Haskell-house-master-bedroom
6/8

There are two bedrooms in Chloe and James’ house. This master room has the same soft colour palette as the rest of the house, with blue accents from the duvet cover and bedside tables.

Photo: Airbnb

James-Haskell-house-bedroom
7/8

Meanwhile, a guest room is furnished with a double bed and chest of drawers. We wonder if Chloe ever hosts her parents, Richard and Judy, here!

Photo: Airbnb

James-Haskell-house-bathroom
8/8

The bathroom is modern and stylish, with a white toilet, bath and sink unit, and the same tiling on the walls and floor. Chloe and James’ home will be bookable from Monday 23 September, exclusively via the Airbnb platform. For more information, see his listing page at abnb.co/haskellhouse.

Photo: Airbnb

