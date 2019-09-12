James Haskell and Chloe Madeley list their home on Airbnb – take a look inside

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley are listing their home on Airbnb during the Rugby World Cup, giving sports fans the opportunity to watch the games from the comfort of the England player’s sofa. The couple’s Northamptonshire house is available for a two-night stay for two guests, at £200 per night, offering fans a unique stay and a look at James’ collection of priceless rugby memorabilia.
Speaking about the one-off opportunity, James said: “I am so thrilled to be offering a unique opportunity to fans in the UK who can’t make it all the way to Japan for the rugby. It has always been really important to Chloe and I that our house is a space that enables us to relax and spend quality time together, in between our busy lifestyles - we hope that guests will love it just as much as we do!" Take a look through the gallery to see more of their house…
Photo: Airbnb