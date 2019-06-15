Emily Atack shares a look inside her London home

She recently opened up about her heartbreaking split from her boyfriend Rob Jowers, but luckily for Emily Atack, she's keeping busy. The Inbetweeners actress is gearing up to head back into the jungle to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Extra Camp alongside comedian Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas and she is currently touring her show, Talk Thirty to Me.
In June, Emily appeared on Shopping with Keith Lemon, and the actress was busy shopping for a bed for a new home with the help of the Celebrity Juice comedian.
Photos shared by Emily on Instagram have shared a peek at her new flat, which has a cosy open plan kitchen and living room with open shelving and wooden cabinets. "Alone, but never felt less lonely," Emily captioned this sweet photo showing her new solo living situation on Instagram. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Emily’s home, as well as where she used to live…