Homes

See inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's house at Kensington Palace

The Cambridges live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

See inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's house at Kensington Palace
See inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's house at Kensington Palace

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tend to spend their holidays at the country retreat, Anmer Hall, they spend the majority of the year at their London base within Kensington Palace. Prince William and Kate live in Apartment 1A with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – which they spent months renovating before they moved in.

The 20-room, four-storey apartment previously belonged to Princess Margaret, and is said to boast facilities including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

The Duke and Duchess hosted a special event at the Palace in early October for BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019, along with Camilla Cabello and DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. Photos shared after the event gave a glimpse inside Kensington Palace, and the impressive spread that was put on for the royals' guests, including plates of sandwiches, cake and fruit lining a wooden table sat in front of the window. Take a look through the gallery to see inside the royal residence…

(Photo: BBC Radio 1)

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess are not the only royals to live at Kensington Palace; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live at Ivy Cottage, while Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are based in Apartment 10.

GALLERY: Who are Prince William and Kate's royal neighbours at Kensington Palace?

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace drawing room
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess shared a glimpse inside their London residence when they hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016. Prince William and Kate hosted the former US president in the drawing room of their home, which has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with gold accents and pretty floral prints.

GALLERY: When royals invite us into their homes

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace drawing room
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate have plush cream sofas in the living room, and have added splashes of colour with floral print cushions and beautiful floral displays on their tables. The couple have placed matching lamps on a table behind the sofa, while framed photos add a personal touch to the room.

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace drawing room
Photo: © Getty Images
The drawing room is spacious enough to welcome several guests, with two matching sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for visitors. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls.

MORE: 9 home styling tips we can learn from Kate and Meghan

Prince William Kate rocking horse
Photo: © Getty Images
Giving a rare insight into their family life, Prince William and Kate also showed the wooden rocking horse that had been bought for their firstborn Prince George by the former US President. Two window seats look out into the grounds of Kensington Palace, while floor-length curtains hang at each one.

MORE: Where does the royal family live?

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace office
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge converted one of the rooms at Kensington Palace into a temporary newsroom for the day when she worked as a guest editor for Huffington Post. The room had a similar cream colour scheme with dark wooden furniture, several table lamps scattered around, and artwork hanging on the walls.

