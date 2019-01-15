See inside the houses of Good Morning Britain stars Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid & more

They help to wake up viewers across the nation each weekday, but have you ever wondered where your favourite Good Morning Britain presenters live? Piers Morgan, Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and the rest of the crew have all shared glimpses at their home life on social media, showing their stylish houses across London and the South East. Scroll through the gallery to see inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' homes…
Richard Arnold
GMB Showbiz presenter Richard Arnold shared a peek at the entrance to his home in London when he was taking his pet dog Clemmie out for a walk, offering a glimpse into the hallway behind him which has wooden panelling on the walls and a large window at the rear.