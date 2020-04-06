﻿
Inside Steph McGovern's beautiful family home where she is presenting during coronavirus

The Steph Show is currently being filmed at her house

Steph McGovern has been presenting her new series, The Steph Show, from her home in Yorkshire due to the coronavirus pandemic, and her property is seriously impressive. There have been five episodes so far and, besides what you see on the programme, Steph has also revealed a look inside her home on Twitter. From her enormous kitchen to her makeshift desk space, it's guaranteed to inspire you. Take a look…

The kitchen

Steph has a large open-plan kitchen and living space. It features white walls and the kitchen has white cupboards with a large island unit in the middle. There are also two dark grey pendant lights hanging over the island.

Another view of the kitchen revealed more white cupboards and glossy grey tiles on the walls. There is an electric hob station with a dark grey hood matching the lights hanging over the island, and Steph also has two ovens fitted within one cupboard and a silver toaster.

A video taken by Steph as she revealed her new makeshift studio showed that the island has three red leather stools with silver bases. There are also two large windows with grey and white kaleidoscopic print blinds.

While Steph works from home, she has a team helping produce the series from her garage and outside, while she has also made a desk area to present from at her breakfast bar.

Living area

At the other end of the kitchen, there is a comfortable seating area with two grey sofas and a selection of multi-coloured and printed cushions. There is also a wooden side table with a pineapple-shaped lampshade not dissimilar to one that Amanda Holden also has in her own home. The windowsills hold several mini house plants.

A shot of Steph mid-presenting also revealed a large stainless-steel floor lamp.

The TV sits on a wooden unit with two grey storage drawers, and there is a matching wooden coffee table in the middle of the room.

The building

Channel 4 released a promo teaser of Steph from outside, revealing large glass doors with grey framing and dark wooden panels. 

