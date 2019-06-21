﻿
Inside I'm a Celebrity star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's London home

The former Made in Chelsea has her own flat in London

Inside I'm a Celebrity star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's London home
Inside I'm a Celebrity star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's London home

Chloe Best
It has been a whirlwind couple of years for Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo since winning I’m a Celebrity in 2017. The former Queen of the Jungle has gone on to star on Celebrity Bake Off and Celebrity Gogglebox, and recently announced she has written her first book.

The 25-year-old – who has been sharing good news stories with HELLO! during the coronavirus pandemic - has bought her own swanky London flat following her success, and often shares photos of her stylish interiors on Instagram. Speaking to HELLO!, Toff previously said she loves a cosy night in at home, and said: "My perfect night in is a big glass of wine, a lovely roaring fire and a Richard Curtis movie." She added: "When I'm at home on my own and nobody's watching, I sing really loudly."

As well as a home in London, Georgia also spends lots of time in Torquay with her family when she can, where she also owns two holiday apartments with her mother Nicola. Look through the gallery to see more of Toff's home…

Toff's kitchen features glossy cabinets and light worktops, with decorative touches including a vase of tulips and a selection of ceramic jugs on display.

Toff's kitchen features sleek white cabinets with wooden worktops and a central island unit that doubles up as a breakfast bar. As well as having appliances including her kettle and toaster on display, Toff also has an array of ingredients out in glass jars on the worktops, as well as a vase of fresh flowers.

The former Made in Chelsea star shared a look inside her kitchen on Instagram, and it's almost entirely filled with drinks, with a shelf each for cans of Diet Coke and bottled water.

As a keen reader and soon-to-be published author, it's no surprise Toff has lots of books on display in her home, which are neatly organised on shelves behind her blue velvet sofa.

Toff's stylish living room has a comfy dark blue sofa and wooden flooring, with a unique glass-topped trunk coffee table taking pride of place at the centre of the room. The budding TV presenter has added decorative touches with a vase of flowers, candles and coffee table books.

The budding TV presenter often shares photos as she relaxes at home in her PJs. And her house does look the perfect place to unwind, with a comfy sofa topped with a cosy checked blanket and cushions.

Toff's living room has a striking patterned wallpaper with built-in cabinets and shelving to display her books and personal mementos. A sofa sits in front of the window, and it appears Toff also uses the light-filled space to get ready, as she shared this photo of herself applying her makeup at a table.

We love the I'm a Celebrity winner's dining room, with a white table, wooden flooring and fluffy grey rug that matches the colour of her walls.

Toff's bedroom is painted pale grey with a double bed featuring a striking pink patterned headboard. The former reality TV star has opted for plain white bedding and added a pink record player and lamp adorned with miscellaneous hair clips to her bedside table.

