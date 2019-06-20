﻿
15 Photos | Homes

Inside Fearne Cotton's beautiful London home where she is isolating

The former Celebrity Juice host lives with her husband Jesse Wood and their children Rex and Honey

Chloe Best
fearne hallway a
Fearne Cotton, former Celebrity Juice host, has previously described her home life as "chaotic" but that doesn’t show in the Instagram posts she has been sharing since isolating during the coronavirus crisis. The Happy Place founder has created a home that is full of character and personality, with bold colours, striking wall art and metallic accents throughout.

The mum-of-two previously told House Beautiful that she had opted for “calm, light decoration” when decorating the house, but she had fun adding some more colourful touches in the kitchen. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said. Click through the gallery to see more of Fearne's home - and prepare to get a little home envy...

fearne ktichen dining a
The mum-of-two has a covetable hanging egg chair positioned in the corner of one room, topped with a fluffy throw and floral print cushions. Next to it, she has a tall pink floor lamp.

fearne bathroom a
Fearne's bathroom is decorated with floral pink wallpaper and gold accents from taps and a shelving unit on the wall.

Fearne-Cotton-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
We love Fearne’s living room, which has cream walls offset with a green velvet sofa and gold coffee table, topped with a complementing photo frame and lamp.

Fearne-Cotton-home-office
Photo: © Instagram
The radio presenter revealed she had painted her home office in a bright shade of millennial pink, adding kitsch touches including a flamingo ornament, along with a framed photo from when she met the Queen.

fearne work space a
Following the coronavirus pandemic, Fearne revealed that she also has another space for working in, where she has been editing her new book in isolation. The room features teal blue walls and a metallic gold desk. 

fearne bedroom a
Fearne recently redecorated her bedroom with pink walls. She kept the same white flooring, and added a fringed green floor lamp.

fearne kitchen a
Fearne often uses the kitchen as a spot to practice yoga. It features cream and white units with wooden worktops. She has added pops of colour by painting one cabinet pastel pink and adding turquoise dining chairs.

8-Fearne-Cotton-house
Photo: © Instagram
Fearne has a pastel-coloured Smeg blender in her kitchen, along with appliances from her own Swan kitchen range. At the heart of the room is a large Rangemaster oven, which she says produces "the most perfect Christmas dinner!"

9-Fearne-Cotton-house
Photo: © Instagram
There is plenty of space for Fearne to prepare food, cook and socialise with her family - and play with them on the original hard wood floors. Judging by Fearne's Instagram posts, this is where the family spends much of their time.

Fearne-Cotton-playhouse
Photo: © Instagram
Fearne’s lucky children have an amazing playhouse in their garden, that has been painted blue and has wooden shutters at the windows, bird boxes at the front, and a window box filled with plants.

2-Fearne-Cotton-house
Photo: © Instagram
The period details are evident in Fearne's sitting room, with ornate woodwork and original stripped floorboards. Fearne and Jesse have added pops of colour to the room with the furniture, including a luxurious blue velvet sofa and armchair.

4-Fearne-Cotton-house
Photo: © Instagram
Fearne's house has a spacious kitchen and dining area, which they created by knocking through three small rooms when they moved in. The open plan social space is a good spot for the TV presenter's children to play - either at the dining table, or in this case, on the floor!

6-Fearne-Cotton-house
Photo: © Instagram
This photo from Fearne's "cosy spot" shows that she has added personal touches to her home with cushions embroidered with her and Jesse's initials, while a heart-shaped wooden sign hangs on the window frame. Outside in the garden she has a dining table for al fresco meals in the summer, along with a wicker chair.

7-Fearne-Cotton-house
Photo: © Instagram
The home's original design details can also be seen in the bathroom, which has a traditional high level toilet and wooden panelling around the walls. Fearne has added an intricate wall-mounted mirror, and kept the room in a soft cream colour scheme.

