Inside Ronan and Storm Keating's incredible English farmhouse

Ronan and Storm recently welcomed a new baby into the family

Ronan Keating lives with his wife Storm, their son Cooper and their new baby daughter Coco Knox. The couple moved to a luxurious manor house in Barnes, just outside of London, in 2016 and the inside is truly jaw-dropping. Both Storm and Ronan often share glimpses of the interiors and, with enormous fields, the outside is just as impressive. According to her blog, Storm had wanted a property that reminded her of her childhood growing up on a farm. "When we're at the house (which we've already started referring to as the farm) we feel like we're miles away from everything," she wrote. Take a look…

The stairway

The house has an open-plan staircase with large windows and a mezzanine with a seating area at the top.

The hallway

Downstairs, the hallway has wooden floors and light grey walls. The staircase has glass framing and a wooden bannister.

Once Storm was finished showing off the baby furniture she had built, it was replaced with a Yamaha grand piano for Ronan to practice on and a white leather armchair with a matching stool.

The dining room

Ronan and Storm have a large kitchen and dining area overlooking the garden. There are huge glass doors spanning one wall that open up on to a terrace.  

The building

Back in 2017, Storm posted a photo of herself relaxing during pregnancy, and revealed that the brick building also has a large balcony above the dining area. There's also an egg seat on the terrace.

The kitchen

A photo of Ronan and baby Cooper showing their support for HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness initiative revealed a minimalist kitchen with wooden cupboards.

Another view of the kitchen revealed that the cupboards are in fact a denim-wash blue shade, with brown accents coming from the chairs at the breakfast bar and lampshades. The room also has chevron flooring.

The bedroom

Ronan shared an adorable photo of Storm and Cooper on International Women's Day, revealing a quilted velvet headboard and white bed linen in their bedroom. 

