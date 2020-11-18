﻿
Zara and Mike Tindall's house is nothing like other royal homes - see inside

The couple have lived on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate since 2013

Chloe Best
1-Mike-Tindall-Zara-Tindall-golf
Photo: © Getty Images
While Mike and Zara Tindall are typically private about their family life with daughters Mia and Lena, we have been given more insight into their home and relationship than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate with their daughters, and social media posts shared by Mike have offered glimpses inside both their house and its beautiful garden. Granted, it's still seriously impressive, but it's much more homely than other grander and perhaps, more intimidating royal homes. 

That said, Mike and Zara submitted plans to build a conservatory as part of a two-storey extension to their home in 2018, which were approved shortly after the birth of their second daughter Lena that June.

The extension means that their floor space will increase from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

We are yet to see the results of the renovation work, but the finished design could exude a more regal aesthetic. Take a tour of the property in its current state...

Loading the player...
The former rugby player filmed from the living room for a live interview on The One Show in August, with a Union Jack print trunk visible in the background. The patriotic accessory has been used as a table to display a curved table lamp with a cream shade, which is positioned alongside a grey armchair. A matching grey sofa can be seen to the side of where Mike was sitting, with another coffee table with a table lamp to one side.

3-Mike-Tindall-living-room
Photo: © ITV
Mike previously shared a look at another angle of the living room when he made an appearance on Lorraine in June. It showed how he and Zara have several framed photos of their dogs, as well as a portrait of the Gatcombe Park Estate hanging on one wall.

4-Mike-Tindall-garden
Photo: © Instagram
We got a small peek at Mike and Zara's garden when he released a video message to former Scottish rugby union player George Wilson "Doddie" Weir, who has motor neurone disease. The royal spoke in front of a high, light stone wall, and behind him, beautiful purple flowers and an array of lush green foliage could be seen.

5-Mike-Tindall-garden-plants
Photo: © Twitter
In another clip posted on Mike's Twitter as he completed a charity challenge in May, the former rugby star can be seen laying on the grass, with a beautiful buddleia plant behind him.

6-Mike-Tindall-home-gym
Photo: © Instagram
Mike and Zara have their very own home gym, as revealed by Mike when he participated in the 2.6 Challenge in April. It has exposed brick walls with a Union Jack flag on display, as well as an exercise bike where Mike took part in the charity bike ride.

7-Mike-Tindall-home-office
Photo: © Instagram
Fans were given a glimpse at Mike's home office when he recorded his podcast from home in March. Wooden cabinets and shelving behind him displayed a selection of framed photos, including one of their pet dogs and what appears to be portraits of their two daughters.

