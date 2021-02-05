JLo's ex Marc Anthony lists colossal Florida home for $27million – see inside

Singer Marc Anthony, who had a 10 year marriage with hit-maker Jennifer Lopez, is selling his vast Florida mansion for a whopping $27million!
The property is one of the largest houses in South Florida with over 20,000 square feet of living space – and it is a stone's throw away from JLo's current fiancé Alex Rodriguez's home.
The Latin music maker has a taste for real estate and enjoys buying and selling US homes – he bought this place in 2018 for $19million and is now hoping to sell it with a hefty profit of $8million.