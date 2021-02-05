﻿
Homes

JLo's ex Marc Anthony lists colossal Florida home for $27million – see inside

Jennifer Lopez and Marc divorced in 2014

JLo's ex Marc Anthony lists colossal Florida home for $27million – see inside
JLo's ex Marc Anthony lists colossal Florida home for $27million – see inside

Rachel Avery
marc-anthony-home
Photo: © Custom
Singer Marc Anthony, who had a 10 year marriage with hit-maker Jennifer Lopez, is selling his vast Florida mansion for a whopping $27million!

The property is one of the largest houses in South Florida with over 20,000 square feet of living space – and it is a stone's throw away from JLo's current fiancé Alex Rodriguez's home.

The Latin music maker has a taste for real estate and enjoys buying and selling US homes – he bought this place in 2018 for $19million and is now hoping to sell it with a hefty profit of $8million.

marc-anthony-pool
Photo: © Custom
Inside the mind-blowing residence, Marc has 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, three kitchens and a wine cellar, and outside is just as grand with 1.3acres of manicured grounds and a large swimming pool with panoramic views.

The scenic vistas can be soaked in from inside the property, but there is also direct access to Biscayne Bay where the wonder continues.

marc-home-living-room
Photo: © Custom
Marc's living space could easily be mistaken for a hotel lobby – due to its vast dimensions and abundance of chic furnishings. The double-height ceilings and large windows ensure the area is light and airy, and the decorative accessories add a glamourous touch.

kitchen-marc-anthony
Photo: © Custom
The main kitchen is decorated with traditional dark wood and has the unique feature of arched windows. The space has sleek marble worktops and multiple islands for food preparation and dining.

bedroom-marc-anthony
Photo: © Custom
His master bedroom is enormous in size and striking in nature, with a floral headboard, an ottoman and curtains all in the same canary yellow print. Despite the walls and carpet giving the room a contemporary feel, the antique-style furniture brings a decadent element to the boudoir.

marc-anthony-bed-room
Photo: © Custom
The New York-born singer has an en-suite bathroom that's akin to a spa, with a unique square whirlpool tub in the centre of the room and a lavish chandelier hanging from the ceiling. A self-care Sunday would be well spent in here!

As featured on toptenrealestatedeals.com

