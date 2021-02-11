﻿
Madonna's opulent Lisbon palace is fit for a Queen - see inside

Madonna has spent much of the pandemic at her £6million home in Portugal

Bridie Wilkins
Madonna purchased a stunning 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion outside of Lisbon, Portugal back in 2017. It was reported that the 16,146-square-foot house includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse, and a caretaker's cottage, and Madonna bought it for around £6 million. She shares it with her children Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, and since the pandemic began, Madonna has shared more photos from inside than ever before, and it really is fit for a Queen. Take a look...

WATCH: Madonna films inside stunning bedroom and en-suite

Madonna's bedroom

Madonna previously filmed in her en-suite bathroom, featuring powder blue walls, white marble worktops and mirrored cupboard doors with white frames. There are white double doors leading into her bedroom with full-length mirrors on the back of each, and Madonna has positioned various toiletries on the counter surrounding her sink, as well as on a shelf fixed below her mirror.

Madonna then moves into her bedroom, which has the same blue walls as seen in her bathroom, a four poster mahogany oak bed and two matching bedside tables with cream lamps with glass bases. She has dressed her bed with plain white linen, including several enormous pillows and above it, there are two additional lights with cream shades and silver legs mounted on the wall. Her window, meanwhile, has large white shutters.

madonna home bedroom 2 a
Photo: © Instagram
The home has a total of four bedrooms, and this one is decorated with lilac walls, while furniture includes a silk purple headboard, and a period painting hanging on the wall.

madonna bedroom a
Photo: © Instagram
Another bedroom is furnished with a quilted green headboard. It has white linen bedding, and a photo of artist Michael Jackson and actress Debi Mazar hangs above the bed.

madonna dressing table a
Photo: © Instagram
Madonna also has her own dressing area in the bedroom, complete with antique wooden dressing table and a cream stool.

madonna bathroom a
Madonna's bathroom

In a controversial video where Madonna called coronavirus "the great equaliser" since "it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," Madonna offered another look at her luxurious bathroom. It is white with a large marble bath and marble walls, while Madonna seems to have quite the collection of toiletries which take up near enough every surface.

madonna kitchen a
Photo: © Instagram
Madonna's kitchen

Madonna's kitchen captures Portuguese culture with a collection of baskets hanging from string across her ceiling. The room is white and has a rustic aesthetic from a concrete sink and worktops, and a large stainless steel oven that sits within its own cove.

madonna living room 2 a
Photo: © Instagram
Madonna's living room

Madonna filmed a clip in her living room showing that she has set up an office area at one end. The room also boasts a grand open fireplace, finished with intricate carvings on the surround.

madonna living room a
Photo: © Instagram
Another photo in the living area showed blue walls with coordinating floor-to-ceiling curtains and wooden floors. Madonna also has a painting of Frida Kahlo on the wall, and a collection of guitars.

madonna books a
Photo: © Instagram
Madonna keeps a selection of books on a large black wooden table, next to a glass vase of tulips.

madonna guitar a
A different view of Madonna's living area showing her son David playing the guitar revealed cream carpets and a cream sofa.

madonna garden a
Madonna's garden

Madonna shared a post on Instagram Stories revealing a terrace surrounding the house. We're sure she has a larger back garden, but this area revealed plenty of plants and glass doors.

madonna house a
Photo: © Instagram
Madonna's children's playroom

A post of her daughter playing cards revealed an upstairs room which seems to be the playroom, with beige carpets and white walls. The hallway has blue walls.

