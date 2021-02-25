Angelina Jolie's £19million home after divorce from Brad Pitt is fit for royalty

Angelina Jolie splashed out on a lavish Hollywood mansion in 2017, following her divorce from Brad Pitt. The actress is said to have spent £19million ($25million) on the property in Los Feliz, California as a home for herself and her six children to live in, and they have stayed there ever since.
It was previously owned by legendary US filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and sits on a 2.1 acre estate in the gated community of Laughlin Park, which is home to fellow stars including Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart and Casey Affleck. Angelina's home sits on the highest plot of the estate, with panoramic views across the famous Griffith Observatory and Pacific Ocean.
The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom home clocks in at 11,000 square feet, offering plenty of room for Angelina and her brood to relax and unwind in complete privacy. And there are enough facilities that the family will never be short of entertainment, including an outdoor swimming pool with an adjoining pool house, a home gym and comfortable library as well as huge landscaped gardens for the children to play in. Click through the gallery to see inside Angelina's home…
Photos: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com