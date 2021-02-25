Angelina Jolie's £19million home after divorce from Brad Pitt is fit for royalty

﻿
Homes

Angelina Jolie bought the mansion in 2017

Chloe Best
Angelina Jolie splashed out on a lavish Hollywood mansion in 2017, following her divorce from Brad Pitt. The actress is said to have spent £19million ($25million) on the property in Los Feliz, California as a home for herself and her six children to live in, and they have stayed there ever since.

It was previously owned by legendary US filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and sits on a 2.1 acre estate in the gated community of Laughlin Park, which is home to fellow stars including Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart and Casey Affleck. Angelina's home sits on the highest plot of the estate, with panoramic views across the famous Griffith Observatory and Pacific Ocean.

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom home clocks in at 11,000 square feet, offering plenty of room for Angelina and her brood to relax and unwind in complete privacy. And there are enough facilities that the family will never be short of entertainment, including an outdoor swimming pool with an adjoining pool house, a home gym and comfortable library as well as huge landscaped gardens for the children to play in. Click through the gallery to see inside Angelina's home…

 

Photos: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

This wide hallway and curved stairway will greet Angelina and her children when they enter the property. The airy foyer is decorated with dark wood furnishings and neutral walls, with huge glass doors leading on to the extensive landscaped gardens.     

The formal living room is ideal for entertaining, with plush sofas seated around a traditional fireplace. Much like the rest of the property, the room is light and airy with glass doors opening onto the private gardens, which overlook Los Angeles.

The huge bathroom with cream ceramic tiling and a matching bathroom suite is fit for Hollywood royalty.

Just one of six bedrooms in the property, this room has direct access to a private patio area overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. It features the same traditional décor that runs throughout the lavish mansion, with a tapestry style rug, dark wood and an open fireplace.

Angelina is able to relax and do some reading in the mansion's library, fitted with floor-to-ceiling shelving. Complete with plush burgundy velvet sofas and armchairs, it is the perfect place for the United Nations Special Envoy to focus on her work.

The kitchen has plenty of space for Angelina to prepare meals for her six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Recently redecorated with white fitted cupboards and marble counters, along with a restored vintage range cooker, it is another stylish addition to the property.

Talk about a workout with a view! The mansion comes with its own fully-equipped gym that leads out onto the private gardens and swimming pool, where the children are sure to spend lots of time having fun in the Californian sunshine.

The multi-million pound mansion also has a second swimming pool and sun loungers further down in the gardens. Angelina's home has 2.1 acres of private gardens for the family to explore, all with stunning views that span across to the Pacific Ocean.

A bird's eye view of the property shows just how private the expansive estate is. Surrounded by trees and bushes, Angelina and her children can truly relax and enjoy their home without the fear of being overlooked by neighbours.

