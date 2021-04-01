﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors

Model Liz shares her home with her son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
You're reading

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors

1/10
Next

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland's home unveiled
Rachel Avery
Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Elizabeth Hurley has a mammoth house in Herefordshire, which she used to share with ex Shane Warne and now lives  with her son Damian.

During the pandemic, Elizabeth had a house full, and in an exclusive HELLO! magazine interview she explained what it was like to be in the house with eight family members and friends, including her son and her widowed mother Angela. "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she said.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley bares all to set record straight about her and son Damian's future

From her vast grounds with a fishing lake to her incredibly lavish animal print décor, take a look around Elizabeth's stunning £6million countryside property…

Elizabeth Hurley's garden

With lots of downtime on her hands during the pandemic, she took to her garden, revealing: "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them."

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

During a balmy summer day, Elizabeth even tried her hand at the barbeque, also revealing her beautiful lawns that are perfectly manicured.

LOOK: 21 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you this summer

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

When sunbathing, the model showed off her wooden sun loungers, bright parasol – she also has a patio area with wicker tub chairs and outdoor lamps. The exterior of the property is covered in vibrant green foliage.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden furniture could be yours

Loading the player...
4/10

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in a bikini in her amazing garden

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Within the many acres of land that the model owns, she has her own fishing lake – providing a picture-perfect scene for Instagram snaps!

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Elizabeth Hurley's living room

Inside, the vast abode has 13 bedrooms and five bathrooms, and fans have been offered a look inside the walls via Elizabeth's Instagram feed. Elizabeth's living room features an opulent fire surround, leopard print rug and a golden side table brimming with accessories.

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

In what appears to be another lounge, the star has a stark white sofa which has been dressed with velour cushions in pink and beige shades. Above the couch is a very large picture frame.

RELATED: Celebrity living rooms to fall in love with

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

A room on the ground floor of Elizabeth's home offers up dreamy views of her greenery outside, and through the Georgian windows. This room has had the model's injection of personality with a sunburst mirror and a patterned chair.

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Elizabeth Hurley's hallway

The star has a stairway that wouldn't look out of place in a royal home, with wide steps and a traditional wooden bannister.

MORE: 7 spectacular royal hallways: Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more

Elizabeth Hurley's huge £6million mansion has wild interiors
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Elizabeth Hurley's home bar

Elizabeth's eccentric interiors continue into her at-home bar that features velvet-clad furniture and much more leopard print. She also has animal ornaments such as a pink flamingo and gold elephant adding further fun to the room.  

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.