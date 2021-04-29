Inside Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' family home in Downing Street

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Meghan Markle's former homes are nothing like $11m house with Prince Harry – photos
-
Elton John's £5million mansion with husband David is another world
-
Cat Deeley's husband debuts stunning living room inside London mansion
Cat Deeley officially returned to London in 2020, after living in Los Angeles for the 14 years, and a photo shared by her husband Patrick Kielty...
-
Inside Kate and Pippa Middleton's £1.88million flat during their 20s
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, now lives in an enormous 20-room home at Kensington Palace (though the family also have their country estate...
-
Outrageous celebrity home features revealed: Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, more
Celebrity homes always blow our minds, but for some, it’s not just about lavish décor, it’s about features with the shock factor. Apparently...