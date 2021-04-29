﻿
Homes

Inside Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds' family home in Downing Street

The couple have reportedly redecorated

Bridie Wilkins
There has been lots of interest in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's London home recently after it was reported that his fiancée Carrie Symonds has been redecorating the interior.

The couple live in a four-bedrooom flat above No 11 Downing Street – not at No 10 as many assume – with their son, Wilfred. No 11 was also home to former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair, who both opted for the larger apartment to accommodate their families.

After moving in back in July 2019, Carrie has supposedly turned to eco interior designer and co-founder of Soane, Lulu Lytle, to put her own stamp on the home. Although it is not known exactly what interiors Carrie and Boris have chosen, we've taken a look at all the glimpses we've been given inside Downing Street.

 

WATCH: Boris Johnson announces birth of baby boy

Now, Boris and Carrie also share their home at No 11 with their newborn son, Wilfred.

Boris Johnson's office

A post revealing his office showed high ceilings with cream walls and coordinating curtains. The furniture is all made of a dark wood, including a large desk for Boris, and a cupboard behind him. The room also has a huge curved mirror with an antique gold frame, and there is a Union Jack flag leaning on one wall.

The Cabinet room

The Cabinet room, where the Cabinet meets weekly, features a long green table, with green velvet curtains, cream walls and a fireplace where there is also a small clock and a painting on the wall. The ceiling is white, and there is a large gold chandelier.

Another view of the Cabinet room revealed two bookcases on either side of the doors, which are soundproof to protect any confidential information discussed during Cabinet meetings.

Boris Johnson's hallway

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Boris would guide visitors through the hallways of Downing Street, featuring wooden floors and a patterned cream rug. There are also two mirrors on the walls, as well as several portraits of past prime ministers.

The Pillard room

The Pillard room is the largest drawing room in the house and is used for large receptions. There is a Persian rug covering the wooden floors and portraits of the royal family hanging on the walls. 

The White Drawing room

The White Drawing room was originally a private space for prime ministers until the 1940s, and is now used for meetings. It features cream walls, a large fireplace and artwork on the walls by an English Romanticist painter J. M. W. Turner.

