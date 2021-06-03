Angelina Jolie bought $25million home to be close to Brad Pitt – photos

Angelina Jolie and her six children have been living in a breathtaking mansion Los Feliz, California since 2017, and the actress has revealed she chose its location for its proximity to her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress, who is said to have spent £19million ($25million) on the Hollywood mansion, recently told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."
Of course, the six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property has its perks too! Previously home to legendary US filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, the 2.1-acre estate in the gated community of Laughlin Park boasts panoramic views across the famous Griffith Observatory and Pacific Ocean.
Features include an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar and huge landscaped gardens. Angelina added: "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think." Take a look inside Angelina's family home…
Photos: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
RELATED: Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury