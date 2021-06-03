﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Angelina Jolie bought $25million home to be close to Brad Pitt – photos

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress lives in Los Feliz

Chloe Best
Angelina Jolie and her six children have been living in a breathtaking mansion Los Feliz, California since 2017, and the actress has revealed she chose its location for its proximity to her ex-husband Brad Pitt

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress, who is said to have spent £19million ($25million) on the Hollywood mansion, recently told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

Of course, the six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property has its perks too! Previously home to legendary US filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, the 2.1-acre estate in the gated community of Laughlin Park boasts panoramic views across the famous Griffith Observatory and Pacific Ocean.

Features include an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar and huge landscaped gardens. Angelina added: "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think." Take a look inside Angelina's family home…

Photos: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

 

WATCH: 10 of the most stunning celebrity kitchens

The kitchen has plenty of space for Angelina to prepare meals for her six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Redecorated with white fitted cupboards and marble counters, along with a restored vintage range cooker, it is a stylish addition to the property.

The formal living room is ideal for entertaining, with plush sofas seated around a traditional fireplace. Much like the rest of the property, the room is light and airy with glass doors opening onto the private gardens, which overlook Los Angeles.

 

Angelina is able to relax and do some reading in the mansion's library, fitted with floor-to-ceiling shelving. Complete with plush burgundy velvet sofas and armchairs, it is the perfect place for the United Nations Special Envoy to focus on her work.

This wide hallway and curved stairway will greet Angelina and her children when they enter the property. The airy foyer is decorated with dark wood furnishings and neutral walls, with huge glass doors leading onto the extensive landscaped gardens.

Just one of six bedrooms in the property, this room has direct access to a private patio area overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. It features the same traditional décor that runs throughout the lavish mansion, with a tapestry style rug, dark wood and an open fireplace.

The huge bathroom with cream ceramic tiling and a matching bathroom suite is fit for Hollywood royalty.

 

Talk about a workout with a view! The mansion comes with its own fully-equipped gym that leads out onto the private gardens and swimming pool, where the children are sure to spend lots of time having fun in the Californian sunshine.

The multi-million pound mansion also has a second swimming pool and sun loungers further down in the gardens. Angelina's home has 2.1 acres of private gardens for the family to explore, all with stunning views that span across to the Pacific Ocean.

 

A bird's eye view of the property shows just how private the expansive estate is. Surrounded by trees and bushes, Angelina and her children can truly relax and enjoy their home without the fear of being overlooked by neighbours.

