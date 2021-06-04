﻿
Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos

The former TOWIE star bought the property in 2014

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey Essex has reportedly sold his luxurious Essex home for £3million, which will see him make a hefty profit after purchasing it for £1.6 million in 2014. 

The Joey Essex: Grief and Me star has not revealed where he plans on moving to, but we imagine his next house will be equally as impressive as the Chigwell property, which boasts a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious master bedroom. Outside, the swimming pool, hot tub and bar area look like they belong in the Love Island villa.

Not only did Joey give fans a tour on MTV Cribs UK in 2019, but he has since shared lots of photos inside on social media. Take a look at Joey's bachelor pad…

 

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey's living room is decorated with wooden floors, a grey rug and cream panelled walls. Furniture-wise, The former TOWIE star has a cream L-shaped sofa topped with black and cream scatter cushions, while a large house plant sits by the window.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey also appears to have a giant red glittery face positioned next to his sofa, which was visible during an appearance on Loose Women.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey shared a peek inside his kitchen in 2019, showing the sleek white cupboards with grey worktops, American-style fridge-freezer and breakfast bar lined with red stools.

 

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
His kitchen also has a breakfast bar area with cream stools, and large glass doors lead out onto his swimming pool.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
During the coronavirus lockdown, Joey shared a video as he skipped on the patio next to his swimming pool.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
During a virtual appearance on Loose Women, Joey shared a better look at his hot tub positioned behind his pool. On the opposite side sits an outdoor seating area lined with pink and blue cushions – which could be mistaken for the Love Island villa.

 

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey posed in his back garden in the snow, unveiling a raised lawn with palm trees and elephant statues. It overlooks the pool and the back of the white property.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
The hallway has a neutral décor with plush cream carpets, and a decorative mirrored console table topped with a lamp, framed photos and a mirror.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey has devoted an entire room of his house to his clothing and accessories, with floor-to-ceiling shelving and rails where his clothes have been colour co-ordinated and trainers are neatly lined up next to each other.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Another room has been dedicated to Joey’s clothes and accessories, with an entire rail completely filled with only white T-shirts!

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
The spare room features a statement bed featuring a crown-shaped headboard with Joey’s initials J.E. on the top. A television is mounted on one wall to the side, while even more of the reality TV stars clothes hang on shelving around another side.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey’s master bedroom is painted in an on-trend midnight blue shade, with a king-size bed featuring a complementing button-back headboard. As well as having its own en-suite bathroom, there is also a dressing room, filled with yet more of Joey’s clothes!

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
The bed is the main focal point of Joey’s bedroom, with a huge headboard that almost reaches the ceiling. Mirrored bedside tables sit on either side, topped with co-ordinating lamps.

Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos
Joey’s en-suite bathroom is completely covered with charcoal tiles on the walls and the floor, with a grey sink unit and walk-in shower unit with a glass screen.

