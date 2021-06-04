Joey Essex's £3million bachelor pad could be the Love Island villa – photos

Joey Essex has reportedly sold his luxurious Essex home for £3million, which will see him make a hefty profit after purchasing it for £1.6 million in 2014.
The Joey Essex: Grief and Me star has not revealed where he plans on moving to, but we imagine his next house will be equally as impressive as the Chigwell property, which boasts a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious master bedroom. Outside, the swimming pool, hot tub and bar area look like they belong in the Love Island villa.
Not only did Joey give fans a tour on MTV Cribs UK in 2019, but he has since shared lots of photos inside on social media. Take a look at Joey's bachelor pad…
