The Hit List's Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - inside

Rochelle and Marvin moved into their new family home in July

The Hit List's Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - inside
Rochelle and Marvin Humes moved into their new family home in London in July, and they have wasted no time settling in! Rochelle announced the news that they were moving house while she was presenting This Morning with Ore Oduba, admitting she was leaving Marvin and her family to do most of the hard work since she was pregnant.

The Hit List star has since given several glimpses inside the property, both on her main Instagram account and her new Home Humes account, and it's the epitome of glamorous.

So far we have seen inside the kitchen, bathroom, home gym and Rochelle and Marvin's daughters' and baby son's incredible nurseries and playroom. Keep reading to see more of the couple's new home…

Rochelle shared a peek inside the kitchen when she and Marvin returned home from a busy week filming their new series of The Hit List. It is fitted with cream cabinets and dark marble worktops, with an island unit at the centre, and a dining table positioned next to the windows.

The couple have created the dream playroom for their daughters and baby boy, Blake. It has a stage at one end where the girls can put on performances for their parents, as well as separate areas for arts and crafts, dressing up and playing shops.

At the other end of the room, Alaia-Mai and Valentina (and Blake once he is older) have a comfy sofa where they can sit and watch TV, and there is also a wooden slide set up on a black and white striped rug.

Ensuring the room stays organised and tidy are the colourful concealed cabinets, which have a bold graffiti heart design on the doors, and feature shelving to store toys and games.

Rochelle recently showed off the incredible Christmas decorations in the living room, including a large floral garland with blue, red, green and metallic baubles woven within it. It frames an open fireplace. 

Rochelle has also transformed her baby son Blake's bedroom. It's designed with a monochrome colour scheme, and despite Blake being a newborn, Rochelle says she wanted a bedroom he "could grow in", meaning an adult-sized bed from the word go. 

The couple's bathroom follows a monochrome colour scheme, with a black bathtub, white and grey tiles, and white wallpaper with black palm trees. 

Rochelle also shared a photo from a second bathroom, revealing another bathtub.

We saw what appears to be Rochelle's new dressing room when she shared this photo showing off her growing baby bump. The 31-year-old has already fitted her full-length Hollywood-style mirror in the room, which has cream walls and carpets, making it a blank canvas for Rochelle to put her own stamp on.

Rochelle and Marvin appear to have their own home gym, equipped with everything from a Pilates reformer machine to a One Peloton bike, with floor-to-ceiling mirrors on the walls.

