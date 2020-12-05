The Hit List's Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - inside

Rochelle and Marvin Humes moved into their new family home in London in July, and they have wasted no time settling in! Rochelle announced the news that they were moving house while she was presenting This Morning with Ore Oduba, admitting she was leaving Marvin and her family to do most of the hard work since she was pregnant.
The Hit List star has since given several glimpses inside the property, both on her main Instagram account and her new Home Humes account, and it's the epitome of glamorous.
So far we have seen inside the kitchen, bathroom, home gym and Rochelle and Marvin's daughters' and baby son's incredible nurseries and playroom. Keep reading to see more of the couple's new home…
Rochelle shared a peek inside the kitchen when she and Marvin returned home from a busy week filming their new series of The Hit List. It is fitted with cream cabinets and dark marble worktops, with an island unit at the centre, and a dining table positioned next to the windows.