Drew Barrymore's $5.5million post-divorce beach house is near ex-husband – inside

Drew Barrymore has called the Hamptons home since 2019 when she purchased a gorgeous six-bedroom, six-bathroom beach house where she lives with daughters Olive and Frankie.
Located in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, which Business Insider reported is the east coast's most expensive zip code, The Drew Barrymore Show star's 5,600 square-foot home reportedly cost $5.5million and sits on 1.7 acres of land.
The actress admitted she considered moving back to California following her split from Will Kopelman in 2016, but didn't want her children to be separated from their family.
"I struggled for the next several years to try to figure out a way to make Manhattan a place where I felt comfortable. Then the pandemic hit. I think I slowly unravelled and yet I felt things I didn't know possible," she said in her book Rebel Homemaker, published by Body+Soul Magazine.
Drew added she was "always looking for an anchor in the form of a home" but realised "anywhere my girls and I are together, we will find happiness." Take a look inside her family home, complete with a luxurious heated swimming pool, a pool house and a $30k playhouse...
The bedroom
Drew shared a peek inside her master bedroom on Instagram, revealing the neutral décor and plush bedding. She has framed feathers adorning the white walls, an antique sideboard for storage, and a TV that swivels out from the wall.