Drew Barrymore's $5.5million post-divorce beach house is near ex-husband – inside

The actress considered moving to California

Drew Barrymore has called the Hamptons home since 2019 when she purchased a gorgeous six-bedroom, six-bathroom beach house where she lives with daughters Olive and Frankie.

Located in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, which Business Insider reported is the east coast's most expensive zip code, The Drew Barrymore Show star's 5,600 square-foot home reportedly cost $5.5million and sits on 1.7 acres of land. 

The actress admitted she considered moving back to California following her split from Will Kopelman in 2016, but didn't want her children to be separated from their family.

"I struggled for the next several years to try to figure out a way to make Manhattan a place where I felt comfortable. Then the pandemic hit. I think I slowly unravelled and yet I felt things I didn't know possible," she said in her book Rebel Homemaker, published by Body+Soul Magazine.

Drew added she was "always looking for an anchor in the form of a home" but realised "anywhere my girls and I are together, we will find happiness." Take a look inside her family home, complete with a luxurious heated swimming pool, a pool house and a $30k playhouse...

The bedroom

Drew shared a peek inside her master bedroom on Instagram, revealing the neutral décor and plush bedding. She has framed feathers adorning the white walls, an antique sideboard for storage, and a TV that swivels out from the wall.

Another bedroom has a built-in TV which sits on top of a set of white drawers and is flanked by bookshelves. Above the TV is a sloping ceiling, and a double bed sat in the middle of the room with a red armchair and a floor lamp in the corner.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore fans can't agree on her living room feature

The living room

Drew's living room also has an extensive collection of books housed in built-in bookcases. There are also Georgian windows that let in plenty of natural light and a snuggly grey couch.

 

The library 

Drew's love of books is evident throughout her home. Last August, she revealed her sprawling library with wall-to-wall bookshelves and books that looked to have been individually covered in matching cream paper.

The dining room

Drew hosted an incredible Thanksgiving meal in her dining room, which is painted a dark brown colour and has a long wooden dining table that had been decorated with shells and candles for her guests. A window seat with a striped cushion was positioned on one side of the room while a built-in glass cabinet holds all of her wine glasses.

The kitchen

The mother-of-two's love of cooking is clear to see from her retro kitchen. She has an array of pots and pans hanging from the ceiling, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, and a breakfast bar.

The garden

Drew proved herself to be the best mum after installing every child’s dream playhouse in her garden for her daughters Olive and Frankie. 

The castle-inspired structure has two separate sections with swings hanging in between, with ladders, climbing walls, and several slides at different heights providing hours of entertainment. While there are three low wooden slides, the piece-de-résistance is an enclosed blue spiral slide that comes back down to the lawn from the highest wooden turret.

The bathroom

Drew's bathroom is every beauty obsessives dream! She has a white tiled vanity unit that has been almost completely covered with everything from soap to makeup remover, with a small vase of gypsophila adding a pretty touch amongst the clutter.

In a snap on Instagram, she revealed she has an entire cupboard devoted to her health and beauty supplies, with everything stored in clear plastic trays, each of which has been neatly labelled so she can always find what she has been looking for.

