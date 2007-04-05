Inside back-on-track Britney's new family orientated home

5 APRIL 2007



After going through a difficult time in recent months pop princess Britney Spears has returned to work on her music and dance moves. And at the end of a long day in the studio the back-on-track 25-year-old can escape the spotlight to relax in the luxury Beverly Hills home she bought after separating from ex-husband Kevin Federline.



Britney, who purchased the £3.6 million Mediterranean-style home in December, was apparently attracted to the property's privacy and its large garden, which is perfect for children. "It's a gated community where the tour buses won't be stopping at your front door," says local estate agent Kurt Rappaport.



The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media room and pool. It also has a terrace with spectacular views over Los Angeles.



Britney was so taken with the family home when she saw it that she wanted to move in immediately, and apparently came to an agreement with the former owner, who decamped to the Beverly Hills Hotel, allowing her to do just that. It wasn't only the house which found favour with the singer - Britney also shelled out for all the existing furniture and soft furnishings.



She's certainly in good company in her new neighbourhood. Fellow home owners in the area include Kirstie Alley and Gwen Stefani, who bought J Lo's old place.