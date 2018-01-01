Amy says 'yes, yes, yes' to boyfriend Blake's proposal

23 APRIL 2007



She kept him waiting 24 hours, but jazz chanteuse Amy Winehouse has said yes to boyfriend Blake Fielder-Civil after he proposed to her in their north London flat. Flashing her Tiffany's diamond ring for the first time last Thursday, she says: "I'm a very lucky girl to have found someone I love a lot. I want to be with Blake for the rest of my life."



Their journey towards the altar hasn't been an easy one, however. The couple met two years ago but split last year when Blake - a music video assistant - began dating someone else. Brit Award winner Amy claims much of her hit album Back To Black was inspired by him and their break-up, including the emotional track Tears Dry On Their Own.



The talented 23-year-old went on to date chef Alex Claire, but after splitting from him early last month, was back in her former love's arms. "Obviously we are both young and it is frightening," says Amy. "But it is the right thing to do. That is why I agreed." Blake, also 23, added: "We are both delighted."