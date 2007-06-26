A roll call of showbiz stars gather for George's birthday

hellomagazineWeb
The birthday boy had said he "wanted a relatively small affair with just close friends and family"
Tamzin was escorted by her husband of one year, fellow actor Tom Ellis
George's long-time pal and close confidant Geri turned heads with her new 'do
26 JUNE 2007
When one of the world's most successful male pop singers celebrates his birthday, you can safely assume the guest list will include a fair few famous faces from the world of music. George Michael's 44th birthday bash brought together not only high profile popsters, though, but also some of the biggest names from the worlds of UK TV, fashion, comedy and stage.
Glamorous in a belted black maxi-dress, Hotel Babylon actress Tamzin Outhwaite arrived for the party at an exclusive Mayfair hotel accompanied by her husband, former EastEnders actor Tom Ellis. George's close friend Geri Halliwell was also looking stunning in a slashed-to-the-thigh affair and her hair in romantic, tousled ringlets. Elle Macpherson represented the fashion scene, while Stephen Fry, Matt Lucas, Lenny Henry and Richard and Judy headed the list of television stars.
George kicked off the night's entertainment by treating his guests to canapes and dozens of £125-bottles of Cristal champagne, before the group moved to the hotel's candle-lit ballroom for a dinner of caesar salad and sesame-crusted salmon on a bed of avocado rice, followed by fruit sorbet and cheeses.
Supper over, guests hit the dance floor where the DJ spun a selection of hits - including, of course, some of the birthday boy's much-played tunes.
