Ozzy Osbourne's rock chick daughter was just one of the famous faces from the world of music to attend the art show
Also Turning up to get a sneak peek at the collection of works by graffiti artist Banksy was Scottish singer KT Tunstall
10 AUGUST 2007
If the crowd attending the latest exhibition featuring works by trendy graffiti artist Banksy is anything to go by, the Bristol-born artist has a strong following from the young ladies currently making waves in the world of music.
At a private viewing in leading London media exhibition centre The Hospital, the famous faces included Kelly Osbourne, who has recently announced she's to make her West End debut in Chicago in September. Also turning up to get a sneak peek at the works on display were Scottish Grammy nominee KT Tunstall and newcomer Kate Nash, who Smile singer Lily Allen has singled out for future success.
The exhibition that drew them was Warhol vs Banksy which features 40 pictures by both the controversial British artist and the late pioneer of American pop art. One of the highlights of the showing was Warhol's colourful Marilyn Monroe print side by side with Banksy's updated version, which instead features Kate Moss.
