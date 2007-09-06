Legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti dies at his home in Italy

Tributes have been pouring in for Italian opera legend Luciano Pavarotti who died aged 71 in the early hours of Thursday morning after a battle with cancer. Fellow tenor Placido Domingo said he had "always admired the God-given glory" of Pavarotti's voice.



The Italian maestro was best known for his performances with the Spanish singer and his countryman Jose Carreras as part of their Three Tenors project. During 40 years on the stage Luciano managed to reach audiences not usually regarded as opera fans.



Millions around the world came to recognise his signature tune Nessun Dorma, from Puccini's Turandot, which became associated with the 1990 football World Cup.



Pavarotti's manager confirmed he passed away at 5am at his home in Modena. "In fitting with the approach that characterised his life and work, he remained positive until finally succumbing to the last stages of his illness," she said.



He is survived by his wife Nicoletta Mantovani and their four-year-old child Alice, as well as three other daughters by his first wife, Adua.