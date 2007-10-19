hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Ontario-born songstress scooped two trophies at the MTV Latin America Music Awards, and treated the 10,000-strong crowd to a performance of her hit When You're Gone
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Also making an impression on the night was American star Hilary Duff, who gave a sizzling rendition of her single With Love
Photo: © Getty Images
19 OCTOBER 2007
Musical stars from all over the Spanish-speaking world turned up the heat in Mexico City when the MTV Latin America Music Awards were staged there on Thursday night. The night arguably belonged to Canada's favourite pop sensation, however, after Avril Lavigne was presented with two trophies.
"Hola, gracias, this is awesome," the 23-year-old told the cheering crowd as she was called up to collect the song of the year accolade for Girlfriend. She was soon back on stage to pick up another of the tongue-shaped trophies as winner of the best international pop star category, before performing her hit When You're Gone in front of a 10,000-strong crowd waving their arms in the air.
Avril wasn't the only one making an impression on the night. American chanteuse Hilary Duff caused a stir when she stepped into the spotlight in a short, figure-hugging gown and sky high stilettos to deliver a raunchy rendition of her hit single With Love.
Other winners at the musical bonanza, which was opened by British rock veterans The Cure, included rising teenage pop star Belinda - the Spanish star of Disney film The Cheetah Girls 2 - and Mexican rock band Mana.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.