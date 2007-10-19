Avril and Hilary spice things up at Latin America Music Awards

Musical stars from all over the Spanish-speaking world turned up the heat in Mexico City when the MTV Latin America Music Awards were staged there on Thursday night. The night arguably belonged to Canada's favourite pop sensation, however, after Avril Lavigne was presented with two trophies.



"Hola, gracias, this is awesome," the 23-year-old told the cheering crowd as she was called up to collect the song of the year accolade for Girlfriend. She was soon back on stage to pick up another of the tongue-shaped trophies as winner of the best international pop star category, before performing her hit When You're Gone in front of a 10,000-strong crowd waving their arms in the air.



Avril wasn't the only one making an impression on the night. American chanteuse Hilary Duff caused a stir when she stepped into the spotlight in a short, figure-hugging gown and sky high stilettos to deliver a raunchy rendition of her hit single With Love.



Other winners at the musical bonanza, which was opened by British rock veterans The Cure, included rising teenage pop star Belinda - the Spanish star of Disney film The Cheetah Girls 2 - and Mexican rock band Mana.