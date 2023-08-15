Miley Cyrus teases look back on career as emotional milestone anniversary looms

Miley Cyrus' career has been on an upward trajectory in recent years, experiencing a resurgence of sorts with the hit track "Flowers" released this January and its companion album, Endless Summer Vacation.

The song became her biggest success to date, reaching number one in over 40 countries, breaking several streaming records, and receiving multiple platinum (and even a couple of diamond) certifications.

However, the singer, 30, is already prepared to kick off a new era as she began teasing a new song to be released at a yet unknown time, and theories abound that it'll be titled "Used to Be Young."

Earlier this week, posters began springing up in France bearing lyrics from several of Miley's biggest early hits, including "Party in the U.S.A.," "The Climb," "Wrecking Ball," and also "Flowers."

However, alongside them was a poster with the unheard lyric "I say I used to be young," presumably from the new track. Miley shared video footage of the posters and added more lyrics for her caption, which reads: "I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young."

She spoke about the track in May in her interview with British Vogue, citing it as a response to her party girl days and a look back on the changes in her life since embracing sobriety.

"It was like, you know, the standard [expletive] up in the club track," she told the magazine. "And I was like, 'I'm two years sober. That's not where I spend my time, you know. You're more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum.'"

"It's not about being self-serious. I'm just evolved."

© Getty Images The announcement comes on the heels of the 10th anniversary of "Bangerz"

The new song comes on the heels of a major anniversary for Miley, as September 30, 2023 marks the milestone tenth anniversary of her seminal record, Bangerz.

The album produced the hits "We Can't Stop" and "Wrecking Ball," with the latter becoming her first number one hit worldwide and her biggest hit (till "Flowers" came along), plus top-20 single "Adore You."

© Getty Images The album was a commercial success and established a more provocative image for the singer

However, it was the promotional cycle for the album that gained the most notoriety, as it established a more sexually provocative image for the singer, who'd still been associated with her days as a Disney starlet thanks to Hannah Montana. Her willingness to acknowledge the more intimate and heartfelt details of her on again-off again relationship with Liam Hemsworth also played a role in the record's popularity.

The party tracks, particularly lead single "We Can't Stop," which introduced twerking to the American lexicon, and the infamous 2013 MTV VMAs performance with Robin Thicke brought massive worldwide attention to Miley, receiving immense amounts of backlash from parents and more conservative audiences while also winning a whole wave of new fans who've stuck around since then.

© Getty Images Miley often went viral during the album's promotional cycle, particularly her MTV VMAs performance with Robin Thicke

Miley even announced that she would be releasing a special vinyl anniversary edition of the album in honor of its big birthday.

