Girls Aloud dazzled fans waiting outside the glittering awards ceremony in a selection of daring outfits. Cheryl, whose marriage is in difficulty, was on especially glowing form in a stunning yellow mini-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Rihanna missed out on being named best international female to Kylie, but still had plenty to celebrate as it was her 20th birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
The Aussie songbird made a typically glamorous entrance in an LBD and lots of Bulgari jewels
Photo: © Rex
21 FEBRUARY 2008
There was a clear winner in the fashion stakes at Wednesday's Brits ceremony - the mini-skirt. Girls Aloud took top honours wowing the crowd on the UK music industry's hottest night in thigh-high dresses and skyscraper heels.
Even surrounded by her sexy bandmates, Cheryl Cole stood out in a vibrant shade of canary yellow. Though she'd reportedly held a secret crisis meeting with husband Ashley about the state of their marriage, the singer was not wearing her wedding ring.
Denise Van Outen and R'n'B beauty Rihanna both shimmered on the red carpet in metallic dresses. The presenter had opted for a daring gold number with a plunging neckline, while Rihanna, who was celebrating her 20th birthday that day, was super chic in space age silver.
Meanwhile, bubbly TV personality Fearne Cotton went for an interesting variation on the evening's look, having teamed a Kate-Moss style shorts suit with trendy ankle boots.
The greatest cheers of the night were reserved for Kylie, though. The Aussie entertainer was greeted by fans chanting her name as she made her entrance in a figure-hugging black dress and eye-catching white gold and diamond jewels by Bulgari.
Only the Osbournes chose full-length frocks, with both mum Sharon and daughter Kelly in dramatic gowns for their presenting role. And their hosting of the event was generally agreed to be as slick as their outfits, with not a fluffed line or any bad language.