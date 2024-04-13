Rihanna drips in diamonds in fierce leopard mini skirt and corset top

Rihanna proved that the mob wife trend is here to stay as we enter spring.

The 'We Found Love' singer, 36, looked sensational as she exited the The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles wearing a leopard print uber-short mini skirt with a pair of black sheer stockings.

© Getty Rihanna is seen leaving The Nice Guy

The 'Diamonds' songstress paired the look with a black figure-hugging corset top and black velvet stilettos. The star of the show was Rihanna's Adriana La Cerva-worthy longline leopard print coat with furry cuffs and collar that matched her furry animal print shoulder bag.

© Getty Rihanna wore an incredible fur coat

The hitmaker looked incredible with transformed honey blonde hair which was styled in loosely blow-dried waves. She also dripped in diamonds and wore enormous oversized sunnies with orange lenses.

© Getty Rihanna showed off her blonde hair

The 'Where Have You Been' singer was spotted leaving another LA restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, just the week before. Rihanna looked incredible in an oversized satin coat in an oyster hue which was worn over a pair of distressed baggy jeans, a graphic tee, and Gucci monogrammed heels.

To accessorize her look the star wore strings upon strings of pearls, as well as a bold diamanté-adorned silver watch and black sunglasses. Her blonde hair was piled on top of her head in a curly updo.

© Getty Rihanna dressed up baggy jeans

It isn't every day that the mother-of-two is seen out in public. She was a stylish jet setter when she was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a soft pink and teal look with a pair of trendy mesh ballet flats ahead of her performance at the wedding of the son of India's richest man to Radhika Merchant.

© Getty Rihanna performed at the Ambani wedding in India

Meanwhile, in January she looked killer at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in a black duvet-style belted coat with a coordinating pencil skirt.

© Getty Rihanna wore an unexpected cap

She teamed the all-black ensemble with a pair of white stilettos, a pair of black leather gloves, a Dior handbag, and an unexpected final touch - a baseball cap. Her makeup was pristine with a dark purple lip and a silver sparkly eyeshadow, courtesy of her hit makeup brand Fenty, no doubt.

Day-to-day Rihanna steps out of the limelight to raise her two sons under two whom she shares with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

© Instagram Rihanna has opened up about the possibility of a third child

The doting mother made a rare comment about her sons RZA and Riot when she sat down with Interview magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg earlier this month. The star was interviewed backstage at rehearsals for the Ambani wedding in India.

The interviewer, who previously worked as Rihanna's stylist, remarked: "I can't believe I'm backstage with you at 3:30 in the morning and you have two babies", to which the 'Diamonds' singer replied: "Mel Ottenberg, have you met me? That’s the usual."

© Instagram Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have become closer after having children

The 'Work' singer also opened up about her relationship with her rapper boyfriend now they are parents. She quipped: "I be feeling bummy as [expletive] next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I'm getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I'm like, "Why you got to do that to me?".