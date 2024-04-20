Rihanna reflects on her past fashion looks that she 'would never do' as a mom

Not only a superstar singer and a billionaire businesswoman, Rihanna is also a style icon who is responsible for many of our favorite red carpet moments. Whether she's rocking it at the Met Gala or the Grammys, you can typically find her in a daring look.

© Getty Images Rihanna performs at the Wells Fargo Center on July 23, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

But now that she's become a mom, the singer is looking back on some of her past fashion looks with disdain - particularly, she made it clear what her fashion "ick" is.

"It's gonna sound hypocritical because I did so much [expletive] in my life. I had my nipples out, I had my panties out..." she told British Vogue. "But now those are the things that as a mom, an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — things that I just feel like I would never do, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'"

© Rabbani and Solimene Photography Rihanna's iconic Swarovski look

Some of her most famous outfits have been daring looks where she's had her nipples on display. For example, the iconic fishnet look with 216,000 Swarovski crystals, a custom Adam Selman look at the CFDA fashion awards.

The star revealed that her least favorite look was "a brown, tan suit that we loved so much. The day we put it on, it was like … 'It's giving UPS driver.'"

© Getty Images Rihanna's 2014 Met Gala looks

Yet while the mom-of-two may have looked back in shock at some of her more daring looks, they also happened to be some of her favorites.

© Getty Images Rihanna attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Rihanna cited the Stella McCartney white two piece that she wore to the Met Gala - and the backless, risqué after party look by the same designer - as two of her favorite looks. The latter look saw the singer's lower back and behind on show in a daring moment.

© Neil Mockford The star added a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses to amp up the glamour

Naturally, her iconic 2015 Met Gala look by Guo Pei was top of the list of her favorite looks, as she said: "Nobody will ever forget that". The golden, showstopping gown with the long train broke the internet.

Rihanna has never been afraid to switch up her looks, and this hasn't changed in motherhood as she's most recently rocked a buttery blonde look with bangs. She paired the new hair look with an androgynous, oversized suit at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone show in London.