Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoy romantic date in Venice to celebrate singer’s birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance continues to blossom beautifully. Since confirming their relationship in November 2020, the couple has been capturing hearts worldwide.

Recently, they were pictured in People soaking up the enchanting atmosphere of Venice, Italy as the singer celebrated her 36th birthday.

During their escapade in this picturesque city, they took a serene boat ride along the Grand Canal, later exploring the renowned glassworks on Murano Island.

The moments shared between them were filled with affection, evidenced by tender kisses and joyful exchanges, showcasing their deep connection.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with RZA

The fashion icons were dressed to impress for their Venetian adventure. Rihanna, the nine-time Grammy-winning powerhouse, wrapped in a sheepskin leather coat over an oversized cream sweater, paired with sunglasses, epitomized chic elegance.

A$AP Rocky, the stylish hip-hop maestro, stood out in a sharp three-piece suit complemented by sunglasses, radiating charm and charisma.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with son RZA

This romantic getaway follows closely on the heels of their Valentine's Day celebration in Paris, where the couple enjoyed a cozy dinner at César.

For the occasion, Rihanna dazzled in a champagne silk skirt and a tan faux fur-trimmed top, accessorized with a furry handbag and strappy heels.

© Getty Rihanna and A$AP have been together since 2020

A$AP Rocky matched the elegance with dark brown pants and a coordinating jacket, both donning sunglasses to add an air of mystery to their night out.

This Parisian rendezvous came shortly after their notable visit to the Élysée Palace to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, marking a blend of high-profile engagements and intimate moments in their journey together.

Their relationship has been a blend of public engagements and private moments, from glamorous dates to relaxing vacations, showcasing their bond's strength and depth.

Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston, on May 19, 2022, highlighting the beginning of their journey into parenthood.

© Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala

The excitement in their lives doubled when Rihanna, during her stunning performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, revealed her pregnancy with their second child. This announcement was later followed by the news of the arrival of their son, Riot Rose, in August.

Rihanna's desire for a large family has been no secret, as she has shared in interviews her dreams of having three or four children. Her approach to motherhood has been characterized by a deep sense of fulfillment and transformation, with the artist expressing to Vogue the profound impact of her children on her life.

"Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything," she said, articulating the indescribable shift in identity that motherhood brings.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.