Rihanna looks incredible in lingerie photos after baby number 3 confession

Rihanna left her followers speechless when she dropped the new photos for her latest Fenty lingerie collection over Easter weekend.

The 36-year-old superstar – whose music career has taken a backseat since welcoming sons, RZA, one, and Riot, born in August 2023, with partner A$AP Rocky – posed in a lacy blue bra and matching thong to promote her 'Savage Signature Script' drop – and she's never looked better.

Posing on a purple bedspread emblazoned with her company's branding, Rihanna proved she's Fenty's best sales weapon in the sultry snaps. She was photographed rocking a baby blue bra and matching briefs featuring a rather cheeky cut-out.

Running her hands through her newly lightened locks, the Bajan beauty's extensive collection of tattoos was on full display.

A sweep of bronze eyeshadow, an overlined purple pout, and sparkling silver jewels completed the look.

© Getty ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have made family life a priority since becoming parents

Another series of photos saw Riri sporting a matching purple set comprising a bra, vest top, and high-waisted underwear while signing a hotel bill.

The Diamonds singer's post was captioned: "bill this long... put it on another room #savage. new ‘Savage Signature Script’ collection out now at savageX.com."

Rihanna on baby number three

Rihanna's baby son RZA

RiRi's awe-inspiring photos come after the pop princess confessed she was already thinking about baby number three.

While chatting to E! News on the red carpet at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party, the chart-topping singer opened up about the possibility of a third child.

Upon being quizzed, "Is there one thing you can't do so far?", she replied: "So far, have daughters!"

© Instagram Rihanna would love to have more children - especially a girl!

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time," she admitted. "So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

She also revealed her oldest son RZA is a little more reserved and isn't keen on all the media attention. "He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he's like, I'm not entertaining you. Nope, nope," she said.

Rihanna isn't fussed about the traditional family unit and isn't sure whether a big white wedding is in her future.

© Instagram Rihanna is also busy making her ninth studio album after an eight-year gap

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way," she told VOGUE. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Branding motherhood so far "legendary", she explained: "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

Rihanna has made building her lifestyle and beauty empire a priority over the past few years, alongside looking after her kids.

WATCH: Rihanna shares super cute video of wriggling baby son

It's been eight years since she released her last studio album, 2016's Anti, and it seems music isn't coming any time soon – much to her fans' collective chagrin.

EXPLAINED: How Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Selena Gomez made celebrity beauty brands a $1 billion industry

There is new material in the pipeline, however. When a fan asked A$AP about Rihanna's ninth album, which fans have been calling R9, he replied, "She's working on it."