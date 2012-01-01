LA-bound Katherine bids farewell to Neath with £25k cricket club do



Living out of a suitcase on a round of glamorous engagements has clearly not lessened Katherine Jenkins' ties with the small Welsh town where she grew up.



Before heading off on a three-month tour which she hopes will make her name in America the down-to-earth mezzo-soprano will mark New Year's Day with a dinner-dance in Neath, South Wales - and she's invited 80 relatives and pals to celebrate the occasion with her.



The 28-year-old has reportedly spent £25,000 on hiring the local council-run cricket pavilion, which will be the venue for a bash featuring bubbly and a sumptuous banquet. Katherine organised the celebration to show her gratitude to those who've stood by her during her rise to the top.



"This is Kathy's way of saying thank you," a friend told the Daily Mirror. "She's spent a small fortune on buckets of champagne and a hell of a spread of food."



In 2009 the classical music sensation will spend three months in the US working with celebrated singer-songwriter David Foster on an album specifically aimed at the American market, with greater emphasis placed on her cross-over repertoire. She also hopes to take up an invitation from Placido Domingo to visit him at his LA base to take master classes.