Debbie Frank, astrologer to the stars and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, shares her horoscopes of the week with HELLO! Online readers. Debbie is the author of Written in the Stars. Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you...

ARIES

It's a rare ram that doesn't believe in love and early February restores your faith in what's meant to be. Whatever challenges you suffered last month, the pieces of your jigsaw are fitting together now. Besides Venus, goddess of love sashays into Aries on the 7th, making you feel fabulous.

TAURUS

People power is your gift at the moment as you're amongst those who can help you move forward with exciting new projects and ideas. What a contradiction then, that friends and co-workers all want a piece of you just as you prefer some quiet time! Put it down to Venus arriving in your soul spa and allow time to reflect.

GEMINI

So far, 2020 has required you to operate crisis management but early February offers you a completely new outlook. Not only are you gaining kudos amongst those who see you can brainstorm your way through any challenge, but you're never short of exciting ideas either. Project your message and watch it create the wow factor!

CANCER

Ever since the lunar eclipse in your sign in early January you've felt unsettled and somewhat anxious about how things were going to pan out. Yet, in the melee and maelstrom of cosmic challenges you've found an inner strength that is key to your resilience. What you see now, is that everything is turning out more than alright.

LEO

In the run-up to the Leo Full Moon this weekend you're undoubtedly reaching a roar and crescendo that will show others exactly how you feel and where you stand. Having dealt with much that was beyond your control recently you've learned a lot in the process. The lion is born to impress others with love – give it your best shot!

VIRGO

Even though your forte is trouble-shooting, you'd prefer not to have to do it! Therefore the activation of interesting new ideas piques your curiosity and enables you to focus on something different. Sometimes retreating from a battle is the way to win it.

LIBRA

It's fascinating that your pair of scales always means that for every set-back you get another chance. Therefore, early February allows you to put some difficulties behind you and forge forward with your peace mission. On Friday Venus will move into your relationship zone, bringing armfuls of olive branches and her charms.

SCORPIO

Being playful and creative with your words and ideas is certainly having a profound effect on others who need your healing powers more than ever. Being able to flirt with life is a great strength. It will certainly hit the mark around Full Moon time this weekend.

SAGITTARIUS

The last few weeks have concentrated your mind on finances and realities that have not fired you with enthusiasm. Yet you're now off on another quest and adventure, if only in your mind at this stage. Giving yourself something to look forward to gives you a real lift.

CAPRICORN

You've been squeezed by Saturn and Pluto in your sign, yet you enter February feeling that life is going to turn around. Which it is! Open yourself up to those who get you, understand and value you – you'll experience something deep and meaningful!

AQUARIUS

Whilst you're often accused of chasing rainbows rather than finding the gold, this week's wonderful cosmos should deliver tangible results. The Leo Full Moon is also a heart opener. Time to come in from the cold!

PISCES

Last week's beautiful meeting between the crescent Moon and Venus in your sign is followed up with a reassuring cosmic consolidation which brings out the best in you. It's good to know that someone is really there for you. After all, you did wonder…

