Astrologer to the stars and the late Princess Diana, Debbie Frank has shared her horoscopes for the week with HELLO! readers. Debbie Frank is the author of Written in the Stars. Read to find out what your week looks like...

As Mercury slips into your psychic 12th house you''ll naturally channel the answers you need to help solve last week's perplexing question marks. It's a lesson on how to create your own stability from within. Once the Sun powers into Aries at Friday's Spring Equinox, your personal New Year begins – and on a remarkably positive note.

Your down-to-earth nature is standing you in good stead during these days of uncertainty. Keeping calm not only stabilises you, but transmits to others as an uplifting healing balm that soothes their ruffled feathers. From your very grounded position you can see other areas of your life that are unfolding with a great deal of promise – all the signs and signals are looking good.

You are poetry in motion this week, which is good news as everyone benefits from what you have to say and how you say it. Spring Equinox on Friday is super-charged with positive energy that opens up great possibilities for you to collaborate with someone who really gets what you're all about and what you want to do.

Being with the right person at the right time can trigger all kinds of synchronicities that enhance many areas of your life. Currently, you have access to someone who can make all the difference to your sense of flow, strength and stability. This makes you feel so positive you are ready to take on the world.

For a while now you've been focusing on how to make your life work in better ways. Whether it's the best use of the hours in your day, your everyday rituals or working patterns – this all feeds into your overall sense of health and well-being. You're getting a celestial upgrade this week which could very easily translate into physical relief.

Mid-March sees you very clear-eyed as to your next steps even if they are set against a backdrop of challenges. You're looking at cementing your connections with significant others, exchanging ideas and firming up plans. It all looks positive, but every cynical Virgo knows that sometimes things look too good to be true and you need to examine what could possibly go wrong!

In the run-up to Spring Equinox on Friday you're checking in with ways to feel more stable and secure whether it's securing ties with loved ones, preparing your home territory, or simply giving yourself some valuable me-time. From Friday onwards, when the Sun moves to the relationship zone of your chart, it's all about other people – who, what, where, when!

The power of your message is at the peak of the wave which helps affirm that your intuition and instincts are, and have been spot-on. All you have to do is rise to the occasion, tell it like it is and believe in yourself enough to quell those that don't have the internal software to understand. They will simply need to upgrade!

Despite appearances to the contrary, nothing is impossible. Especially when your super-powered ruler, Jupiter, joins with the can-do planet Mars later this week. Approaching things with a spirit of confidence is essential as your positive energy sparks the same in others. Actually this week, you could create something of a dream team.

It's possible that there has never been a better time to be a Capricorn! You may think otherwise if you are looking at the state of your life right now. Yet your astrologer tells you that you're on the brink of a major breakthrough that will re-calibrate your own sense of personal power and generate something of a renaissance. Hold that thought!

You tend to have a different perspective or take on life from most other people. So you're not buying into a sense of gloom and doom but activating higher energy that keeps you strong and motivated. Besides, you have what can only be described as some good karma that's being downloaded from the heavens.

As Mercury steps back into your sign again you get a second look at what you were discussing in early February before it went retrograde in Pisces. Now you see things much more clearly. It just goes to show that a little time and space can change your perspective entirely and give you a much better view.

