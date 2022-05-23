Your weekly horoscope revealed for 23 to 29 May 2022

Debbie Frank
Unless you're living on another planet you'll sense the forthright fire of your go-getting ruler Mars as it zooms into your sign on Tuesday for the next six weeks. It puts you straight into the cut and thrust of life – a place you adore. Venus is also creating a passion trail on Friday.
Mercury backtracks into your sign on Monday, giving you the opportunity to take another look at your position in life and how to handle it. So much activity is in the 'prep' angle of your chart you absolutely know it’s all about putting things together ready for future take-off.
The Sun’s meeting with confidence-boosting Jupiter, early in the week helps you to see the bigger picture even in the midst of minor Mercury retrograde glitches. The emphasis is on networking with those who truly believe in co-operation rather than power grabbing. You'll spot the difference straight away.
Your way ahead is very much a matter of personal will-power and with the fiery planet Mars in prime position in your chart from Tuesday you've got a tiger in your tank. Use it wisely to forge strong support instead of attracting competitive envy. Isn't it better to keep your super-powers up your sleeve?
Impatient Mars is highlighting where you want to be in the future which activates the need to get a move on. Go for the bigger brush strokes as Mercury retrograde is still hampering the details which will sort themselves out when the time is right. Give yourself permission to believe in big and beautiful.
Your progress depends very much on the goodwill of another person or organisation. However you can do a lot to effect the best possible outcome by making yourself available to what's on offer. Critical thinking has its place, but it can come across as off-putting to those seeking to give you something of benefit.
Extreme environments don't bring out the best in you – yet you find yourself in one of those periods of the year with an all or nothing flavour. Despite the urgency of other people's expectations, give yourself time to take everything in. Take the drama out of the equation and assess what works for you.
At this point it is perfectly obvious to you that re-working an original idea will make it even better. So you're more than happy to co-operate and align with those who can offer their expertise. However, on no account allow them to diminish your very own spark of power and potential.
You are definitely one for going all-in and as Mars is gearing up to meet enthusiastic Jupiter this weekend you're in the mood to pull out all the stops. Whether this is a bit of light entertainment or the opportunity of a life-time there's no reason to look at it half-heartedly. Raise your vibration to full manifestation mode!
Whilst others appear to you to be overly optimistic, you can't help wondering about a possible down-side. It often falls to you to talk about the elephant in the room and as Mercury is retrograde you can use past experience to give you extra insight. Expect the best but make people aware that history can repeat itself.
You can alter the outcome of a meeting or conversation with sheer positivity. Especially as you've already anticipated people's concerns and found a work-around. Of course there are always those that are difficult to please. But you're finding a way to present your vision as a win-win.
A cluster of planets in the zone of your chart related to your emotional and material security encourages you to feel overtly confident about your prospects. Too often you’ve put yourself on the side-lines. Now is the time to come out of the shadows and exude the magic of your charisma.
